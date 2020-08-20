Jabba the Hutt Maquette Replica from “Return of the Jedi” Announced by Regal Robot

by | Aug 20, 2020 9:21 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

The vile Tatooine-based gangster Jabba the Hutt has captured the collective imagination of audiences ever since he was first mentioned in the original Star Wars film in 1977. Then six years later, Jabba made his imposing, unforgettable screen debut in Return of the Jedi, but not before a team of talented concept artists and visual effects wizards brought the notorious Hutt to life via a combination of groundbreaking techniques.

Now, the innovative themed furniture and decor company Regal Robot has created a replica of one of those early concept maquette sculptures of Jabba the Hutt, so fans have the opportunity to own a piece of Star Wars behind-the-scenes history. The Jabba the Hutt Concept Maquette Replica will become available to order next week, and so far Regal Robot has released a single teaser image of the item.

What’s happening:

  • Regal Robot has announced the Jabba the Hutt Concept Maquette Replica, recreating the original concept sculpture by ILM visual effects master Phil Tippet for 1983’s Return of the Jedi.
  • The piece will be a limited, numbered edition painstakingly digitally recreated using extensive photographs and measurements of the original item, which helped bring the character to life in the Star Wars sequel.
  • Cast in heavy, solid polyurethane resin and made in the USA, each Jabba the Hutt Replica will be hand painted, making each a unique tribute to the artistry involved behind the scenes of our favorite films.

What they’re saying:

  • Tom Spina, founder of Regal Robot: ““Much like our Tauntaun Maquette Replica, this particular sculpture caught my eye in early behind the scenes documentaries and later in books showcasing the archive of props and costumes used in creating my favorite films. I feel so fortunate that our team now gets to examine the original props from the films up close as part of our process making unique replicas for fans.  The original concept maquette has this wonderfully self-satisfied look… his hands clasped, his head back, everything about him speaks to his attitude and power on Tatooine and the galaxy. We worked to faithfully capture every nuance and detail of that original sculpture, but above-all, we wanted to maintain and represent the feel and attitude within.”
Origina Jabba the Hutt maquette sculpture by Phil Tippett

Origina Jabba the Hutt maquette sculpture by Phil Tippett

The Jabba the Hutt Concept Maquette Replica will be available to order beginning this coming Monday, August 24, at 12:00 noon Eastern time at the official Regal Robot website. Full details and photos will be posted that day, and a payment plan is available to divide the cost into three parts.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed