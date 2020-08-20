Jabba the Hutt Maquette Replica from “Return of the Jedi” Announced by Regal Robot

The vile Tatooine-based gangster Jabba the Hutt has captured the collective imagination of audiences ever since he was first mentioned in the original Star Wars film in 1977. Then six years later, Jabba made his imposing, unforgettable screen debut in Return of the Jedi, but not before a team of talented concept artists and visual effects wizards brought the notorious Hutt to life via a combination of groundbreaking techniques.

Now, the innovative themed furniture and decor company Regal Robot has created a replica of one of those early concept maquette sculptures of Jabba the Hutt, so fans have the opportunity to own a piece of Star Wars behind-the-scenes history. The Jabba the Hutt Concept Maquette Replica will become available to order next week, and so far Regal Robot has released a single teaser image of the item.

What’s happening:

Regal Robot has announced the Jabba the Hutt Concept Maquette Replica, recreating the original concept sculpture by ILM visual effects master Phil Tippet for 1983’s Return of the Jedi .

. The piece will be a limited, numbered edition painstakingly digitally recreated using extensive photographs and measurements of the original item, which helped bring the character to life in the Star Wars sequel.

Cast in heavy, solid polyurethane resin and made in the USA, each Jabba the Hutt Replica will be hand painted, making each a unique tribute to the artistry involved behind the scenes of our favorite films.

What they’re saying:

Tom Spina, founder of Regal Robot: ““Much like our Tauntaun Maquette Replica

The Jabba the Hutt Concept Maquette Replica will be available to order beginning this coming Monday, August 24, at 12:00 noon Eastern time at the official Regal Robot website. Full details and photos will be posted that day, and a payment plan is available to divide the cost into three parts.