Disney’s “Finding Mulan” Featurette Explores Why Actress Yifei Liu was Perfect for the Role of Mulan

There are a lot of things that make a Disney movie special. Sometimes it’s the music, the story, the magic, but often what sets these films apart are the characters. In a new featurette, Mulan director Niki Caro shares what stood out about actress Yifei Liu and why she was cast in the title role.

What’s Happening:

Disney fans are counting down the days until the live-action Mulan makes its way to Disney+ as part of the platform’s first Premier Access film debut.

With just 10 days to go, Disney has shared a new featurette titled "Finding Mulan."

In this minute long video, director Niki Caro tells how she found the perfect actor to play Mulan, with commentary from Yifei Liu, Tzi Ma and Yoson An. Take a look:

Mulan on Disney+ via Premier Access:

Mulan will debut on Disney+ in most markets on September 4th. Simultaneously, the film will also debut in theaters where available

Much like a theatrical release the film will be available on a premier access basis for an additional $29.99 and is not included in the basic Disney+ plan.

About the Movie:

Acclaimed filmmaker Niki Caro brings the epic tale of China's legendary warrior to life in Disney's Mulan, in which a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known.

, in which a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known. When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.