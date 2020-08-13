Disney+ Releases New Trailer for “Mulan” Promoting Premier Access Debut

A new trailer for Mulan has been released highlighting that the film will be available on Disney+ via Premier Access on September 4th.

What’s Happening:

Now that Mulan is premiering on Disney+ the studio has shared an all new teaser trailer

is premiering on Disney+ the studio has shared an all The latest trailer shows more of Mulan in action as she fights to protect China from powerful and mystical forces that want to destroy it. We also get a glimpse of a sweet moment between Mulan and her father. Take a look:

As seen in the trailer, Mulan will be available to Disney+ subscribers on September 4th

ICYMI:

Select international markets will be able to enjoy the film’s premiere in theaters on September 4th including Singapore and Malaysia. The film has also been approved for a theatrical release in China

Mulan was originally set to premiere in the U.S. on March 27th but had to move its release several times