“Mulan” Approved for Theatrical Release in China

Disney’s live-action Mulan will be getting a theatrical run in select international markets as early as September 4th. And while an official release date hasn’t been announced, the film has received approval to be shown in Chinese cinemas.

What’s Happening:

As Disney has previously announced, their live-action film Mulan will be getting a theatrical release in some international markets including China.

The film has already been approved for a September 4th theatrical premiere in Singapore and Malaysia.

On that same day, the movie will also be made available to Disney+

The movie will not debut in theaters in markets where Disney+ is available.

The film has had its premiere date shuffled around multiple times due to COVID-19 and was originally scheduled for March 27th

Should Mulan debut in Chinese theaters on September 4th, it will open opposite Christopher Nolan’s Tenet which has also had its release date pushed back multiple times.

Should Mulan debut in Chinese theaters on September 4th, it will open opposite Christopher Nolan's Tenet which has also had its release date pushed back multiple times. Disney took to social media platform Weibo to announce the film would be coming, writing a post in the style of the original Ballad of Mulan:

“When the magnolia blossom opens, it lives up to its reputation and arrives as promised. [Mulan’s] import is confirmed and it will soon burst into bloom in theaters; looking forward to meeting you!”

Mulan Cast:

Yifei Liu as Mulan

Donnie Yen as Commander Tung

Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan

Yoson An as Cheng Honghui

Gong Li as Xianniang

Jet Li as the Emperor

