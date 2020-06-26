Disney’s Live Action “Mulan” Delayed Again to August 21st

Disney has announced another delay for the theatrical release of their live-action remake of the animated classic Mulan, which is now scheduled to arrive in theaters on August 21st.

Originally set to arrive in theaters on March 27, Mulan was delayed back in April

was Mulan will now come to theaters on August 21st.

More on Disney’s Mulan:

“When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.”

Disney’s live-action Mulan is based on the narrative poem “The Ballad of Mulan.”

Mulan features a celebrated international cast that includes:

Yifei Liu as Mulan

Donnie Yen as Commander Tung

Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan

Yoson An as Cheng Honghui

Gong Li as Xianniang

Jet Li as the Emperor

