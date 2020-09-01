Walt Disney World Announces Special Fall and Holiday Offers For Bookings Now Through Dec. 25th

by | Sep 1, 2020 11:23 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , ,

With the summer winding down, now’s the time of year when many start to make their getaway plans for the fall and holiday season. Today, Walt Disney World has announced a special room and ticket package offer as they continue to responsibly welcome guests back, with new protocols in place to promote the health and well-being of guests and cast members.

What’s Happening:

  • For stays most nights Sept. 4-Dec. 25, 2020, guests can save up to $500 on a 4-night/4-day room and ticket package at select Disney Resort hotels, including the new Disney’s Riviera Resort. This offer is available for bookings through Dec. 25, 2020. Other offers are also available for residents of Florida, as well as Annual Passholders.
  • As a reminder, Disney is using the new Disney Park Pass system to manage attendance during this period while limiting capacity, so be sure to check the park reservation availability calendar first before booking your package by visiting DisneyWorld.com/DisneyParkPass.
  • It is also recommended that guests make their park reservation immediately after they book their stay as reservations are limited and subject to availability. Guests with valid admission are required to make a reservation in advance for each park entry.
  • Of course, we realize that flexibility is important right now when planning any trip. When booking, guests will also enjoy added peace of mind, as any Disney-imposed change and cancellation fees up to the date of check-in for reservations with arrivals through Dec. 31, 2020 will be waived.
  • For those guests who haven’t visited recently, Disney would like to remind you that promoting the health and well-being of our guests, cast members and the larger community is a responsibility they take seriously and ask you to visit DisneyWorld.com/Updates to learn more about the measures that have been put into place – from required face coverings and temperature screenings to reduced contact and limiting attendance.
  • While Disney is doing some things differently, guests will discover new entertainment offerings, from special new character cavalcades and motorcades that come to life throughout the day, to classic and new attractions and can’t-miss experiences, including the recently opened Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway.
  • If you’re planning on visiting from Sept. 15 to Oct. 31, it was recently announced that there would be some seasonal fun in place of the traditional Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

