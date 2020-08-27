Disney World Reveals Halloween Plans with New Treats and Merchandise Coming September 15th

by | Aug 27, 2020 12:52 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Magic Kingdom park at the Walt Disney World Resort will celebrate fall and Halloween for all Guests visiting between September 15th and October 31st.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney World may have canceled Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party this year, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t still going to celebrate fall and Halloween in a big way. The Disney Parks Blog just shared new details about how Guests can enjoy the spooky season at Magic Kingdom this year.
  • Main Street, U.S.A. will be decorated for fall with its typical seasonal decor of pumpkin Mickey Mouse wreaths down the street.
  • Disney characters will make appearances in Halloween costumes through social distance greetings, including a Halloween-themed character cavalcade.
  • For the first time ever, Guests will be allowed to wear Halloween costumes during regular park hours, an activity typically reserved for Halloween Party nights.
    • Guests over 15 years old are not allowed to wear a mask that blocks their face.
    • Face coverings are still required for all Guests.
    • Check out Disney’s costume guidelines before you go.
  • Seasonal food items will also be available, including the following yummy items:
1 of 3
  • Mickey Cinnamon Roll (Available at Main Street Bakery) – Mickey-shaped cinnamon roll drizzled with orange and white icing
  • Cinnamon Donuts (Available at Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Café) – Served in a Hitchhiking Ghost Novelty container
  • Hades Nachos (Available at Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Café) – Black bean nacho chips with “fiery” buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, salsa, and jalapeño
  • Constance’s For Better or For Worse Wedding Cake (Available at Liberty Square Market) – Citrus cake withPumpkin Spiced Waffle Sundae (Available at Sleepy Hollow) –Pumpkin spice-flavored waffled topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and sprinkles
  • Poor Unfortunate Souls Float (Available at Storybook Treats) – Cream cheese soft-serve, black raspberry syrup, and Coke
  • Pumpkin Spice Milkshake (Available at Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies) – Topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, sprinkles, and a Mickey-shaped marshmallow straw
  • Pumpkin Spice Soft-Serve Sundae (Available at Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies) – Served as a sundae topped with whipped cream, caramel, and sprinkles raspberry Bavarian cream, whipped cream flowers, and a chocolate axe
  • Mickey Monster Mash Burger (Available at Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Café) – Burger with Meunster cheese, potato barrels, bacon, and sriracha aïoli
  • Headless Horseman Rides Again (Available at Sunshine Tree Terrace) – Strawberry DOLE® Whip with Fanta Strawberry and a Headless Horseman Novelty Straw
  • Not So Poison Apple Cupcake (Available at Pinocchio Village House) – A spiced apple cupcake with pecan crunch buttercream themed after a poison apple
  • Orange and Black Sugar Churros (Available at Various Churro Carts and Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Café)
  • The following souvenir items will also be available with select foot purchases
1 of 2
  • Oogie Boogie Dice Novelty Glow Cubes (Available at Various Quick-Service Restaurants)
  • Jack Skellington Sipper (Available at Various Quick-Service Restaurants and Outdoor Vending Locations)
  • Oogie Boogie Premium Popcorn Bucket (Available at Various Popcorn Carts)
  • Mickey Pumpkin Premium Popcorn Bucket (Available at Various Popcorn Carts)
  • Halloween Base Popcorn Bucket (Available at Various Popcorn Carts)
  • Hitchhiking Ghost Premium Popcorn Bucket (Available at Liberty Square Popcorn Cart)
  • Hitchhiking Ghost Sipper (Available at Various Quick-Service Restaurants)
  • Madame Leota Sipper (Available at Sleepy Hollow)
  • Other food items can also be found at the other Disney World theme parks. Click here for Disney’s official Fall Treats Foodie Guide.
  • Halloween merchandise will also be sold at the park, including some new items like a spirit jersey, Loungefly backpack, candy-swirl Minnie Mouse ears, and Disney Villains apparel.
1 of 4
  • Disney PhotoPass Photographers will also be on hand to make magic moments for Guests where spooky items might just materialize when they check out their photos in the My Disney Experience app.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed