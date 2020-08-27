Disney World Reveals Halloween Plans with New Treats and Merchandise Coming September 15th

Magic Kingdom park at the Walt Disney World Resort will celebrate fall and Halloween for all Guests visiting between September 15th and October 31st.

What’s Happening:

Disney World may have canceled Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party this year Disney Parks Blog just shared new details about how Guests can enjoy the spooky season at Magic Kingdom this year.

just shared new details about how Guests can enjoy the spooky season at Magic Kingdom this year. Main Street, U.S.A. will be decorated for fall with its typical seasonal decor of pumpkin Mickey Mouse wreaths down the street.

Disney characters will make appearances in Halloween costumes through social distance greetings, including a Halloween-themed character cavalcade.

For the first time ever, Guests will be allowed to wear Halloween costumes during regular park hours, an activity typically reserved for Halloween Party nights. Guests over 15 years old are not allowed to wear a mask that blocks their face. Face coverings are still required for all Guests. Check out Disney’s costume guidelines

Seasonal food items will also be available, including the following yummy items:

1 of 3

Mickey Cinnamon Roll (Available at Main Street Bakery) – Mickey-shaped cinnamon roll drizzled with orange and white icing

Cinnamon Donuts (Available at Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Café) – Served in a Hitchhiking Ghost Novelty container

Hades Nachos (Available at Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Café) – Black bean nacho chips with “fiery” buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, salsa, and jalapeño

Constance’s For Better or For Worse Wedding Cake (Available at Liberty Square Market) – Citrus cake withPumpkin Spiced Waffle Sundae (Available at Sleepy Hollow) –Pumpkin spice-flavored waffled topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and sprinkles

Poor Unfortunate Souls Float (Available at Storybook Treats) – Cream cheese soft-serve, black raspberry syrup, and Coke

Pumpkin Spice Milkshake (Available at Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies) – Topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, sprinkles, and a Mickey-shaped marshmallow straw

Pumpkin Spice Soft-Serve Sundae (Available at Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies) – Served as a sundae topped with whipped cream, caramel, and sprinkles raspberry Bavarian cream, whipped cream flowers, and a chocolate axe

Mickey Monster Mash Burger (Available at Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Café) – Burger with Meunster cheese, potato barrels, bacon, and sriracha aïoli

Headless Horseman Rides Again (Available at Sunshine Tree Terrace) – Strawberry DOLE® Whip with Fanta Strawberry and a Headless Horseman Novelty Straw

Not So Poison Apple Cupcake (Available at Pinocchio Village House) – A spiced apple cupcake with pecan crunch buttercream themed after a poison apple

Orange and Black Sugar Churros (Available at Various Churro Carts and Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Café)

The following souvenir items will also be available with select foot purchases

1 of 2

Oogie Boogie Dice Novelty Glow Cubes (Available at Various Quick-Service Restaurants)

Jack Skellington Sipper (Available at Various Quick-Service Restaurants and Outdoor Vending Locations)

Oogie Boogie Premium Popcorn Bucket (Available at Various Popcorn Carts)

Mickey Pumpkin Premium Popcorn Bucket (Available at Various Popcorn Carts)

Halloween Base Popcorn Bucket (Available at Various Popcorn Carts)

Hitchhiking Ghost Premium Popcorn Bucket (Available at Liberty Square Popcorn Cart)

Hitchhiking Ghost Sipper (Available at Various Quick-Service Restaurants)

Madame Leota Sipper (Available at Sleepy Hollow)

Other food items can also be found at the other Disney World theme parks. Click here

Halloween merchandise will also be sold at the park, including some new items like a spirit jersey, Loungefly backpack, candy-swirl Minnie Mouse ears, and Disney Villains apparel.

1 of 4

Disney PhotoPass Photographers will also be on hand to make magic moments for Guests where spooky items might just materialize when they check out their photos in the My Disney Experience app.