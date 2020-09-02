NBA Merchandise Arrives at Marketplace Co-Op at Disney Springs

While the NBA finishes their season at Walt Disney World’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, fans can finds some new merchandise for all of their favorite teams just down the road at Disney Springs.

The Marketplace Co-Op is now offering a wide array of NBA merchandise dedicated to the teams that came to Walt Disney World to finish their 2020 season.

The new merchandise includes a selection of customizable D-Tech items, like phone cases and more.

Fans can also pick up a collection of magnets dedicated to each team that played within the “Disney Bubble,” even those which have already been eliminated from the postseason.