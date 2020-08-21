Disney, NBA Team Up for New Playoff Merchandise Collections Coming to Walt Disney World and shopDisney

As the NBA gets ready to enter Playoff season, Walt Disney World has teamed up with the league to develop new collections of gear, apparel and accessories for fans to celebrate this unique tournament. Collections commemorate the 2020 NBA Playoffs at Walt Disney World Resort, and feature NBA alongside classic Disney Parks iconography.

There’s everything from pins, basketballs, and phone cases to hats and shirts in adult and youth sizes. These items will be available at Walt Disney World Resort starting August 24 and shopDisney.com on August 31. Below is a peek at what’s coming and a few items that are currently available.

Disney Parks Make History Collection

WDW NBA Playoffs Spirt Jersey

NBA Playoffs 2020 Hoodie

Make History NBA Playoffs 2020 Tee

16 Teams One Champion NBA Playoffs 2020 Tee

Make History 2020 Raglan

16 Teams One Champion NBA Playoffs 2020 Tank

16 Teams One Champion NBA Playoffs 2020 Raglan

Spalding Mini Basketball – Commemorating the 2020 NBA Playoffs

20 oz Tumbler

MagicBand

Limited Edition Framed Graphic Featuring all of the NBA Restart Teams

Disney Parks Whole New Game Collection

ESPN Wide World of Sports Spirit Jersey

Whole New Game NBA 2020 Playoffs – ESPN Wide World of Sports Hoodie

NBA Finals 2020 Hoodie

NBA Finals 2020 Tank

ESPN Wide World of Sports Tee

NBA Finals 2020 Tee

NBA Finals 2020 Sweatshirt

NBA Finals 2020 Sweatpants

NBA Finals 2020 Womens Hooded Tee

NBA Playoffs 2020 ESPN Wide World of Sports Tank

NBA Finals 2020 Whole New Game ESPN Wide World of Sports Tank

NBA Finals 2020 Finish What We Started Tee

NBA Finals 2020 Whole New Game Water Bottle

Spalding Black Basketball – NBA at ESPN Wide World of Sports Collectors Edition

NBA Finals 2020 WDW Towel

MagicBand

Walt Disney World Resort NBA MagicBand 2 $24.99

Finish What We Started Water Bottle $29.99

NBA 2020 Phone Case $24.99-$34.99

Disney Basketball Team Jerseys $49.99 – $69.99

Minnie Mouse – Shooting Stars Adult Kid

Mickey Mouse – Slam Dunks Adult Kid

Donald Duck – Hot Shots Adult Kid

Goofy – Hoopers Adult Kid



Basketball Mug

ESPN Jacket

If you can’t wait for the collection to arrive on shopDisney, check out these sporty looks that landed on the site as the NBA season resumed in July: