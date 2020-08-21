Disney, NBA Team Up for New Playoff Merchandise Collections Coming to Walt Disney World and shopDisney

As the NBA gets ready to enter Playoff season, Walt Disney World has teamed up with the league to develop new collections of gear, apparel and accessories for fans to celebrate this unique tournament. Collections commemorate the 2020 NBA Playoffs at Walt Disney World Resort, and feature NBA alongside classic Disney Parks iconography.
There’s everything from pins, basketballs, and phone cases to hats and shirts in adult and youth sizes. These items will be available at Walt Disney World Resort starting August 24 and shopDisney.com on August 31. Below is a peek at what’s coming and a few items that are currently available.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
Disney Parks Make History Collection
- WDW NBA Playoffs Spirt Jersey
- NBA Playoffs 2020 Hoodie
- Make History NBA Playoffs 2020 Tee
- 16 Teams One Champion NBA Playoffs 2020 Tee
- Make History 2020 Raglan
- 16 Teams One Champion NBA Playoffs 2020 Tank
- 16 Teams One Champion NBA Playoffs 2020 Raglan
- Spalding Mini Basketball – Commemorating the 2020 NBA Playoffs
- 20 oz Tumbler
- MagicBand
- Limited Edition Framed Graphic Featuring all of the NBA Restart Teams
Disney Parks Whole New Game Collection
- ESPN Wide World of Sports Spirit Jersey
- Whole New Game NBA 2020 Playoffs – ESPN Wide World of Sports Hoodie
- NBA Finals 2020 Hoodie
- NBA Finals 2020 Tank
- ESPN Wide World of Sports Tee
- NBA Finals 2020 Tee
- NBA Finals 2020 Sweatshirt
- NBA Finals 2020 Sweatpants
- NBA Finals 2020 Womens Hooded Tee
- NBA Playoffs 2020 ESPN Wide World of Sports Tank
- NBA Finals 2020 Whole New Game ESPN Wide World of Sports Tank
- NBA Finals 2020 Finish What We Started Tee
- NBA Finals 2020 Whole New Game Water Bottle
- Spalding Black Basketball – NBA at ESPN Wide World of Sports Collectors Edition
- NBA Finals 2020 WDW Towel
- NBA Finals 2020 WDW Towel
- MagicBand
Walt Disney World Resort NBA MagicBand 2 $24.99
1 of 10
Finish What We Started Water Bottle $29.99
NBA 2020 Phone Case $24.99-$34.99
1 of 7
Disney Basketball Team Jerseys $49.99 – $69.99
1 of 4
Basketball Mug
ESPN Jacket
If you can’t wait for the collection to arrive on shopDisney, check out these sporty looks that landed on the site as the NBA season resumed in July: