Disney Parks Designer Collection by Lily Aldridge Coming to shopDisney September 4

From classic black ears with a red and white polka dot bow to colorful, glittery, or bedazzled, Minnie Mouse Ear Headbands are a fashion staple for many park goers. The latest multi-colored entry in the Disney Parks Designer Collection comes from Lily Aldridge and is the perfect way to say goodbye to summer.

What’s Happening:

A new Minnie Mouse Ear Headband is joining the Disney Parks Designer Collection, this time with a look created by Lily Aldridge.

Last fall, Disney announced that Aldridge would be one of the designers creating a style for the collection

Aldridge’s design gives off ‘end of summer’ vibes with a dazzling pastel rainbow decorating both ears and the main headband. As for the signature piece, Minnie’s bow, it’s a beautiful seafoam green.

The Disney Parks Designer Collection is a limited release and styles usually sell out quickly. The collectible ears will be available September 4th exclusively on shopDisney

What She’s Saying:

Lily Aldridge: “I have such fond Disney memories with my daughter, Dixie, and it was an absolute dream to be able to design these ears with her. Our first stop at Disney Parks is always to buy our Minnie Mouse ears and I hope families will love what we created to make their Disney memories extra magical, too!”

About the Disney Parks Designer Collection: