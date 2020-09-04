Funko Releasing “The Haunted Mansion – Call of the Spirits” Board Game Later This Month

Consider this dismaying observation, Funko is releasing a new board game later this month themed to the Classic Disney parks attraction, the Haunted Mansion, with “The Haunted Mansion – Call of the Spirits” and it offers you this chilling challenge: to WIN!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

A new board game from Funko themed to the perennial Disney parks classic, The Haunted Mansion will be available later this month and is now available to preorder on Amazon.com

The game, “The Haunted Mansion – Call of the Spirits” allows players to explore the rooms of the famous mansion, all while avoiding the famous hitchhiking ghosts.

Socialize with the Happy Haunts by collecting matching sets of ghost cards.

Explore all the classic rooms of the ghost-infested manor, from the festivities-filled Ballroom to the Attic and out to the Graveyard and beyond in search of spirits.

Beware of the Hitchhiking Ghosts, who are notorious for “following you home” as that may spell your doom in the end!

Move around the mansion by rotating the Endless Hallway around Madame Leota's Séance Room, collecting Ghost cards in front of them in sets, each of which are worth different point values.

