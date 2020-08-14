Disney Legend Rolly Crump Discusses His Work on The Haunted Mansion in New Video From Disney Parks

by | Aug 14, 2020 4:48 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

There is a long line of Walt Disney Imagineers who are responsible for our favorite Disney attractions we’ve gotten to experience over the years. Rolly Crump is one of those imagineers who is responsible for making the crypt doors creak and the tombstones quake and he discusses his work on Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion in a new video from the Disney Parks Blog.

  • Crump began working with the Walt Disney Company in 1952 when he joined Walt Disney Studios.
  • He joined WED Enterprises, now known as Walt Disney Imagineering, in 1959.
  • He was eventually named a Disney Legend in 2004.
  • In the video released by Disney Parks, he discusses his relationship with Walt, his direction to work on The Haunted Mansion and Walt’s idea to create a Museum of the Weird to house all of Crump’s “weird stuff.”
  • He also credits Yale Gracey with making The Haunted Mansion what it is, calling him the “Hero of the Haunted Mansion.”
  • Crump even touches on the history of the iconic Haunted Mansion wallpaper.

ICYMI – More Disney Parks news:

  • Take a look at our construction update from EPCOT to see how the park is progressing.
  • After the success of the first episode of “The Rohdes, Less Traveled,” Imagineer Joe Rohde took on the creative challenge of figuring out how to do this series with the stuff he has around the house, and is presenting the second episode in the series which focuses on aging and patina.
  • The Walt Disney Company is hosting Florida state COVID-19 testing to residents, including Cast Members, Operating Participants, and their immediate families. With this decision, the Actor’s Equity Association has signed a memorandum to allow their performers to return to work.
  • A new nature docuseries is coming to Disney+ this fall. Produced by National Geographic, Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom will take audiences behind the scenes of two Disney Parks to discover how they create magic while providing world class care to hundreds of species.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed