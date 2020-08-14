Disney Legend Rolly Crump Discusses His Work on The Haunted Mansion in New Video From Disney Parks

There is a long line of Walt Disney Imagineers who are responsible for our favorite Disney attractions we’ve gotten to experience over the years. Rolly Crump is one of those imagineers who is responsible for making the crypt doors creak and the tombstones quake and he discusses his work on Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion in a new video from the Disney Parks Blog.

Crump began working with the Walt Disney Company in 1952 when he joined Walt Disney Studios.

He joined WED Enterprises, now known as Walt Disney Imagineering, in 1959.

He was eventually named a Disney Legend in 2004.

In the video released by Disney Parks, he discusses his relationship with Walt, his direction to work on The Haunted Mansion and Walt’s idea to create a Museum of the Weird to house all of Crump’s “weird stuff.”

He also credits Yale Gracey with making The Haunted Mansion what it is, calling him the “Hero of the Haunted Mansion.”

Crump even touches on the history of the iconic Haunted Mansion wallpaper.

