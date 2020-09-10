Month-Long Celebration “Star Wars Reads” Returns Next Month For Ninth Year

An annual month-long celebration to get the youngest (and maybe even older) Star Wars fans to read more, Star Wars Reads, is returning this October for its ninth year!

What’s Happening:

This October, the greatest bounty in the galaxy will be books: Star Wars Reads, a month-long celebration of reading and Star Wars, is back!

Celebrating its ninth year, Star Wars Reads blasts off on October 1 with special events and offers throughout the month.

For everyone from the youngest Padawans to the wisest Jedi Masters, there will be new and fun ways for everyone to explore a galaxy far, far away including free digital activities, reading challenges to do at home, and much more!

Throughout the month, get ready for Star Wars events, promotional discounts, and giveaways.

As part of the celebration, Star Wars Reads is offering even more ways to celebrate:

Check with your local library and bookstore to see if they are hosting any in-person or virtual Reads events. If not, download the activity kit below and get involved!

Participate in the Reads celebration with your classroom when your school participates in Scholastic Book Clubs and Book Fairs.

Turn the page on adventure by sharing a Star Wars book with a friend or younger sibling on your own.

Join the Star Wars Reads conversation on social media with #StarWarsReads, sharing your Star Wars Reads celebrations or favorite Star Wars books.

books. Star Wars Reads 2020 Printable Activity Kit

Star Wars Reads 2020 Book Tags

Star Wars Reads 2020 Reading Challenge For Fans At home

There are more activities and shareables, including downloadable posters here.

