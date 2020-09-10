Month-Long Celebration “Star Wars Reads” Returns Next Month For Ninth Year

An annual month-long celebration to get the youngest (and maybe even older) Star Wars fans to read more, Star Wars Reads, is returning this October for its ninth year!
What’s Happening:
- This October, the greatest bounty in the galaxy will be books: Star Wars Reads, a month-long celebration of reading and Star Wars, is back!
- Celebrating its ninth year, Star Wars Reads blasts off on October 1 with special events and offers throughout the month.
- For everyone from the youngest Padawans to the wisest Jedi Masters, there will be new and fun ways for everyone to explore a galaxy far, far away including free digital activities, reading challenges to do at home, and much more!
- Throughout the month, get ready for Star Wars events, promotional discounts, and giveaways.
- As part of the celebration, Star Wars Reads is offering even more ways to celebrate:
- Check with your local library and bookstore to see if they are hosting any in-person or virtual Reads events. If not, download the activity kit below and get involved!
- Participate in the Reads celebration with your classroom when your school participates in Scholastic Book Clubs and Book Fairs.
- Turn the page on adventure by sharing a Star Wars book with a friend or younger sibling on your own.
- Join the Star Wars Reads conversation on social media with #StarWarsReads, sharing your Star Wars Reads celebrations or favorite Star Wars books.
- Star Wars Reads 2020 Printable Activity Kit
- Star Wars Reads 2020 Book Tags
- Star Wars Reads 2020 Reading Challenge For Fans At home
- There are more activities and shareables, including downloadable posters here.
