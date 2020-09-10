The Terror Lies Within in Official Trailer for Hulu’s “Monsterland”

The monsters within are dying to come out! Discover them in the new trailer for Hulu’s Monsterland debuting this October.

What’s Happening:

Do you know all the dark corners within yourself? Are you prepared to meet the monster? Hulu’s Monsterland is coming soon and today, the streamer released the official trailer and poster for their original horror anthology series.

While haunting visuals and a premise that darkness is inside wanting out are enough to highlight the intensity of the show, the chilling score heightens the tension.

In fact, the score was specially produced by series composer Gustavo Santaolalla, who recently composed the video game The Last of Us Part II.

Audiences can uncover all 8 terrifying episodes exclusively on Hulu starting October 2nd.

Following its streaming debut, fans can discover more about the anthology series during the Monsterland panel coming to New York Comic-Con

About the Series:

“Encounters with mermaids, fallen angels, and other strange beasts drive broken people to desperate acts in Monsterland, an anthology series based on the collection of stories from Nathan Ballingrud’s North American Lake Monsters.”

Monsterland Stars:

Kaitlyn Dever

Jonathan Tucker

Charlie Tahan

Nicole Beharie

Hamish Linklater

Marquis Rodriguez

Bill Camp

Michael Hsu Rosen

Taylor Schilling

Roberta Colindrez

Adria Arjona

Trieu Tran

Kelly Marie Tran

Mike Colter

Adepero Oduye

Creative Team:

Monsterland is created, written, and executive produced by Mary Laws ( The Neon Demon, Succession, Preacher ).

is created, written, and executive produced by Mary Laws ( ). The series is executive produced by: Babak Anvari ( Under the Shadow, Wounds ) Lucan Toh ( An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn, Under the Shadow, Wounds ) Megan Ellison Sue Naegle

Ali Krug will serve as co-executive producer.

The series is produced by Annapurna Television.