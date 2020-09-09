Hulu’s “Animaniacs,” “Monsterland” and More Coming New York Comic-Con

by | Sep 9, 2020 10:14 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Hulu has big plans for the fall with a handful of new original series and movies set to debut in October and November. This year, Hulu will be revealing more about those programs during New York Comic-Con and today announced some of the panels coming to the virtual convention.

What’s Happening:

  • Hulu is heading to New York Comic-Con to highlight their Original series and movies that are debuting this fall.
  • As with most events this year, the fan favorite convention is going virtual and encouraging guests to visit FindTheMetaverse.com for all of the exciting news and reveals.
  • While official panel dates and times haven’t been announced just yet, Hulu did tease which shows will be hosting their own panels during this year’s convention.  
  • New York Comic-Con will be held October 8-11, 2020.

Hulu Panel Presentations at New York Comic-Con

Helstrom

“As the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer, Hulu Original Helstrom follows Daimon (Tom Austen) and Ana Helstrom (Sydney Lemmon), and their complicated dynamic, as they track down the worst of humanity — each with their own attitude and skills.”

  • The series stars:
    • Tom Austen
    • Sydney Lemmon
    • Elizabeth Marvel
    • Robert Wisdom
    • Ariana Guerra
    • June Carryl
    • Alain Uy
  • Helstrom is created for television and executive produced by Paul Zbyszewski along with Karim Zreik and Jeph Loeb.
  • Helstrom is co-produced by Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios.
  • All 10 episodes will premiere on Hulu on October 16th.

Monsterland 

“Encounters with mermaids, fallen angels, and other strange beasts drive broken people to desperate acts in Monsterland, an anthology series based on the collection of stories from Nathan Ballingrud’s North American Lake Monsters.”

  • The series stars:
    • Kaitlyn Dever
    • Jonathan Tucker
    • Charlie Tahan
    • Nicole Beharie
    • Hamish Linklater
    • Marquis Rodriguez
    • Bill Camp
    • Michael Hsu Rosen
    • Taylor Schilling
    • Roberta Colindrez
    • Adria Arjona
    • Trieu Tran
    • Kelly Marie Tran
    • Mike Colter
    • Adepero Oduye
  • Monsterland is created, written, and executive produced by Mary Laws (The Neon Demon, Succession, Preacher) and executive produced by Babak Anvari (Under the Shadow, Wounds), Lucan Toh (An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn, Under the Shadow, Wounds), Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle.  
  • Ali Krug will serve as Co-EP.  The series is produced by Annapurna Television.
  • All 8 episodes of Monsterland will premiere on Hulu on October 2nd.

M.O.D.O.K.

“Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. centers around an egomaniacal supervillain with a really big head and a really little body, who struggles to maintain control of his evil organization and his demanding family.”

  • The series features the voice talents of:
    • Patton Oswalt
    • Aimee Garcia
    • Ben Schwartz
    • Melissa Fumero
    • Wendi McLendon-Covey
    • Beck Bennet
    • Jon Daly
    • Sam Richardson
  • Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. is created and written by executive producers Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt.
  • Brett Crawley, Robert Maitia, Grant Gish, Joe Quesada, Karim Zreik and Jeph Loeb also serve as executive producers.
  • Date: Coming Soon to Hulu

Animaniacs

“They’re back! Warner brothers, Yakko and Wakko, and the Warner sister Dot, have a great time wreaking havoc and mayhem in the lives of everyone they meet.  After returning to their beloved home, the Warner Bros. water tower, the Animaniacs waste no time in causing chaos and comic confusion as they run loose through the studio, turning the world into their personal playground. Joining Yakko, Wakko and Dot, fan-favorite characters Pinky and the Brain will also return to continue their quest for world domination.”

  • The series stars:
    • Rob Paulsen (Yakko Warner & Pinky)
    • Tress MacNeille (Dot Warner)
    • Jess Harnell (Wakko Warner)
    • Maurice LaMarche (The Brain)
  • Steven Spielberg returns as executive producer of the series, with Sam Register, Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank also serving as executive producers.
  • Animaniacs is produced by Amblin Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Animation.
  • Wellesley Wild serves as Showrunner and Executive Producer, and Gabe Swarr serves as Co-Executive Producer.
  • All 13 episodes of Animaniacs will premiere on Hulu on November 20th.

Books of Blood

“Based on Clive Barker’s acclaimed and influential horror anthology Books of Blood, this feature takes audiences on a journey into uncharted and forbidden territory through three uncanny tales tangled in space and time.”

  • The film stars:
    • Britt Robertson
    • Rafi Gavron
    • Anna Friel
    • Yul Vazquez
    • Freda Foh Shen
  • Directed by Brannon Braga, the film is executive produced by Braga, Seth MacFarlane, Erica Huggins, Alana Kleiman, Brian Witten, Jeff Kwatinetz, Josh Barry, Clive Barker and Adam Simon.
  • The film is co-executive produced by Mark Miller, and produced by Jason Clark and Joe Micucci.
  • The film comes from Fox 21 and Fuzzy Door, headed by MacFarlane and Huggins.
  • Books of Blood will premiere on Hulu on October 7th.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
