Facebook Songwriters of The Day Discuss Penning “Loyal Brave True” for “Mulan”

A new video from Facebook Music highlights four songwriters and musicians who collaborated on the single “Loyal Brave True” for Disney’s Mulan. Following a discussion on writing, singer Rosi Golan performed the song for Facebook audiences.
What’s Happening:
- Facebook Music has shared their first ever Facebook Songwriters Of The Day video featuring songwriters Jamie Hartman and Billy Crabtree.
- The duo collaborated with Rosi Golan and composer Harry Gregson-Williams to write the new single “Loyal Brave True” for Mulan.
I'm so excited and honoured to be able to say that myself and Billy Crabtree https://www.facebook.com/billy.crabtree.568 have been asked to post the first ever video as Facebook Songwriters Of The Day – and we chose to share that honour with our fellow collaborators on the song Loyal Brave True, written as the end title for the new movie Mulan. Those collaborators are https://www.facebook.com/rosigolan and Harry Gregson-WilliamsWatch the link for the story of how it came together and an exclusive performance of it by Harry and Rosi.We are completely indebted to Tom Howe for introducing me to Harry which sparked the whole thing – to the amazing Niki Caro and Mitchell Leib and all of the wonderful people at Disney for making the magic happen and finally to Christina Aguilera for singing it like no one else ever could.Enjoy!
Posted by Jamie Hartman on Tuesday, September 8, 2020
- Today’s Facebook Songwriters video features all four writers who came together to discuss the writing process, inspiration for the song, and hearing it sung by Disney Legend Christina Aguilera.
- Following their conversation, Golan and Gregson-Williams perform a special version for the Facebook audience.
