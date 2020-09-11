Facebook Songwriters of The Day Discuss Penning “Loyal Brave True” for “Mulan”

#FBSongwriterOfTheDay Writing Loyal Brave True for @disney @Mulan

I'm so excited and honoured to be able to say that myself and Billy Crabtree https://www.facebook.com/billy.crabtree.568 have been asked to post the first ever video as Facebook Songwriters Of The Day – and we chose to share that honour with our fellow collaborators on the song Loyal Brave True, written as the end title for the new movie Mulan. Those collaborators are https://www.facebook.com/rosigolan and Harry Gregson-WilliamsWatch the link for the story of how it came together and an exclusive performance of it by Harry and Rosi.We are completely indebted to Tom Howe for introducing me to Harry which sparked the whole thing – to the amazing Niki Caro and Mitchell Leib and all of the wonderful people at Disney for making the magic happen and finally to Christina Aguilera for singing it like no one else ever could.Enjoy!

Posted by Jamie Hartman on Tuesday, September 8, 2020