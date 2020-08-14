Music Video for “Loyal Brave True” from “Mulan” Released

As the premiere of Disney’s live-action Mulan approaches, Walt Disney Records has revealed the official music video for the original song “Loyal Brave True” performed by Christina Aguilera.
What’s Happening:
- This morning, Mulan fans were treated to the premiere of a new music video for the live-action film’s original song “Loyal Brave True.”
- The song is performed by Disney Legend Christina Aguilera and the video is directed by Niki Caro, who also directed the feature film.
- As previously announced, in addition to “Loyal Brave True,” Aguilera also performs a newly-recorded “Reflection (2020).”
- Both songs will be featured in the film and on the Walt Disney Records soundtrack, with score composed and conducted by Harry Gregson-Williams.
- The film will have theatrical release in select international markets on September 4, 2020.
- Additionally on September 4, the film will be available to stream exclusively on Disney+ with Premier Access (Disney+ subscription and additional fee required).
About the Songs:
- “Loyal Brave True” was written by Jamie Hartman, Harry Gregson-Williams, Rosi Golan and Billy Crabtree, and produced by Jamie Hartman.
- “Reflection (2020)” is produced by Gregson-Williams. The original 1998 classic was written by David Zippel and Matthew Wilder.
- Music from both songs is featured in Harry Gregson Williams’ underscore with Aguilera’s full-length versions appearing in the film’s custom main-on-end title design.