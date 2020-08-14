Music Video for “Loyal Brave True” from “Mulan” Released

As the premiere of Disney’s live-action Mulan approaches, Walt Disney Records has revealed the official music video for the original song “Loyal Brave True” performed by Christina Aguilera.

What’s Happening:

This morning, Mulan fans were treated to the premiere of a new music video for the live-action film’s original song “Loyal Brave True.”

The song is performed by Disney Legend Christina Aguilera

As previously announced, in addition to “Loyal Brave True,” Aguilera also performs a newly-recorded “Reflection (2020).”

Both songs will be featured in the film and on the Walt Disney Records soundtrack, with score composed and conducted by Harry Gregson-Williams.

The film will have theatrical release in select international markets

Additionally on September 4, the film will be available to stream exclusively on Disney+ with Premier Access

About the Songs:

“Loyal Brave True”

“Reflection (2020)” is produced by Gregson-Williams. The original 1998 classic was written by David Zippel and Matthew Wilder.

Music from both songs is featured in Harry Gregson Williams’ underscore with Aguilera’s full-length versions appearing in the film’s custom main-on-end title design.