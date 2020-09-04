“Mulan” Composer Harry Gregson-Williams Shares Behind the Scenes Stories on Exclusive Pandora Playlist

Fans wanting to learn more about the music score for Disney’s live-action Mulan will thoroughly enjoy Pandora’s Screen Songs: Mulan playlist. Composer Harry Gregson-Williams talks about finding inspiration for writing music not just for the film, but for the character as well.
What’s Happening:
- Internet streaming music platform Pandora has announced the launch of an exclusive playlist in honor of Disney’s live-action Mulan.
- Fans can enjoy commentary about the score by composer Harry Gregson-Williams on the Screen Songs: Mulan playlist.
- To score everything from pivotal family moments to dramatic fight scenes, the British musician created a soundscape worthy of the titular hero, played by actress Yifei Liu.
- In this special presentation, Gregson-Williams shares behind-the-scenes stories of helping to bring the new version of Mulan to life, including the "great thrill" of writing "Loyal Brave True" for Christina Aguilera.
- Gregson-Williams offers an introduction to the playlist by highlighting some of the major motion pictures he’s had the pleasure to score. A few of his other credits include:
- Shrek films
- Chronicles of Narnia
- The Martian
- Gone Baby Gone
- The Zookeeper’s Wife
- Additionally, he talks about how he was approached by director Niki Caro to write music for the movie and how she requested a “muscular” theme for the Mulan that could be developed in many ways.
Screen Songs: 'Mulan' with Harry Gregson-Williams Playlist – Created by Pandora | Now Playing on Pandora
Disney’s Mulan:
- The live-action film is now streaming exclusively on Disney+ and is available to subscribers via Premier Access for $29.99.
