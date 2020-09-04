“Mulan” Composer Harry Gregson-Williams Shares Behind the Scenes Stories on Exclusive Pandora Playlist

Fans wanting to learn more about the music score for Disney’s live-action Mulan will thoroughly enjoy Pandora’s Screen Songs: Mulan playlist. Composer Harry Gregson-Williams talks about finding inspiration for writing music not just for the film, but for the character as well.

What’s Happening:

Internet streaming music platform Pandora has announced the launch of an exclusive playlist Mulan .

. Fans can enjoy commentary about the score by composer Harry Gregson-Williams on the Screen Songs: Mulan playlist.

playlist. To score everything from pivotal family moments to dramatic fight scenes, the British musician created a soundscape worthy of the titular hero, played by actress Yifei Liu.

In this special presentation, Gregson-Williams shares behind-the-scenes stories of helping to bring the new version of Mulan to life, including the "great thrill" of writing "Loyal Brave True" for Christina Aguilera.

to life, including the "great thrill" of writing "Loyal Brave True" for Christina Aguilera. Gregson-Williams offers an introduction to the playlist by highlighting some of the major motion pictures he’s had the pleasure to score. A few of his other credits include: Shrek films Chronicles of Narnia The Martian Gone Baby Gone The Zookeeper’s Wife

Additionally, he talks about how he was approached by director Niki Caro to write music for the movie and how she requested a “muscular” theme for the Mulan that could be developed in many ways.

Screen Songs: 'Mulan' with Harry Gregson-Williams Playlist – Created by Pandora | Now Playing on Pandora

Disney’s Mulan: