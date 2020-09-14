Disney+ to Celebrate Mickey’s Birthday with Premiere of Original Shorts Series “The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse”

Mickey Mouse and the gang are about to star in a brand new original shorts series created especially for Disney+. The first entry in The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse series premieres on November 18th—Mickey’s birthday!

What’s Happening:

. The series hails from the team behind The original shorts series will debut on Disney+ on Mickey’s birthday, Wednesday, November 18.

Additionally, two new shorts will roll out every Friday beginning November 27.

Ten shorts will premiere this year, with 10 additional shorts set for Summer 2021.

About the Series:

, it's nothing but fun and excitement for Mickey and his best pals – Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy and Pluto – as they embark on their greatest adventures yet, navigating the curveballs of a wild and zany world where the magic of Disney makes the impossible possible. Each seven-minute short is filled with laugh-out-loud comedy, modern settings, timeless stories, new music and the unmistakable classic art style of the Mickey Mouse shorts.

The series will include stories inspired by various lands at Disney parks and cameos by classic Disney heritage characters.

Creative Team:

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse is produced by Disney Television Animation

is produced by Disney Television Animation Paul Rudish serves as executive producer and supervising director.

About They Mickey Mouse Cartoons:

Marked by a contemporary art style that harkens back to Mickey’s 1928 beginnings, the Mickey Mouse cartoon shorts premiered on Disney Channel in 2013 and ran for five seasons, consisting of a total of 96 episodes, and garnered many awards.

The shorts inspired a global line of consumer products, toys and clothing as well as the new attraction, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Disney’s Hollywood Studios Walt Disney World

All five seasons of the shorts are currently available to stream on Disney+