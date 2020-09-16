Anthony Daniels Voices C-3PO for ILMxLAB’s VR Game “Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge”

Star Wars fans will soon have the chance to explore even more of the outer reaches of the galaxy in Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge—a new virtual reality game for Oculus Quest. Joining the adventure is C-3PO voiced by none other than Anthony Daniels!

What’s Happening:

Today, Jose Perez III, Director of Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge , revealed new casting and character details for the upcoming virtual reality experience during Facebook Connect.

Today, ILMxLAB shared a new trailer for the game featuring Daniels as the golden droid. Take a look:

Perez also announced that fans will come face-to-face with Master Yoda in one of Seezelslak’s legendary tales, which will transport players to different eras in the Star Wars galaxy.

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge will launch this holiday season on Oculus Quest.

Other details about specific release timing and pricing will be announced at a later date.

What They’re Saying:

“Along with the joy of working with the super-talented team at ILMxLAB, I am so thrilled to bring C-3PO to life again in this fascinating dimension. I love it that fans will actually be able to be a part of his perilous adventures, standing beside him, on the distant planet of Batuu. It may be virtual reality, but believe me, reality will quickly take over as players personally interact with C-3PO right in the middle of the action. I hope fans will be as amazed as I am.” Jose Perez III: "At ILMxLAB, we have been hard at work, crafting tales, and expanding the world of Black Spire Outpost, which was created by our friends at Walt Disney Imagineering. Fans will be able to explore the wilds of Batuu and live out a lighthearted Star Wars experience that will continue to evolve over time. There's something really special about standing face to face with iconic characters like C-3PO and Yoda, and we can't wait for our fans to step into Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge this holiday season."

Game Synopsis: