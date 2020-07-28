“Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge” VR Experience Casts “SNL” Alum Bobby Moynihan and “MADtv” alum Debra Wilson

by | Jul 28, 2020 7:55 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

Today, ILMxLAB announced the first casting news for its upcoming action-adventure virtual reality experience, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, which is currently in development in collaboration with Oculus from Facebook.

What’s Happening:

  • In a new video (above), the creative team revealed that acclaimed actor and comedian Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live, Star Wars Resistance) will star as Seezelslak, an Azumel bartender with a penchant for storytelling who is central to the story. Debra Wilson (Mad TV, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order) will also join the cast as Tara Rashin, a power-hungry pirate who leads a cell of Guavian Death Gang operatives on Batuu.
  • In Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, fans play a droid repair technician who crash lands on Batuu after a pirate attack. In typical Star Wars fashion, they’ll quickly get swept up into a grand adventure on the outskirts of Black Spire Outpost. Players can converse with Seezelslak in his cantina and be transported to other places and times in the Star Wars galaxy through his legendary tales. They can also receive important missions to complete in the wilds of Batuu, encountering new and iconic characters along the way, like the pirate Tara Rashin.

  • Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge will give players the opportunity to live their own adventure and explore a new part of a galaxy far, far away in virtual reality. The original story will feature both new and iconic characters from the Star Wars universe with multiple styles of gameplay and difficulty settings to accommodate a wide variety of players, from Star Wars fans to VR gamers alike.
  • Primarily taking place between Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on the planet of Batuu, the adventure is set on the outskirts of Black Spire Outpost of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, the epic new land at Disneyland Resort in California and Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. This experience will extend the storytelling of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge like never before and for the first time, at home.
  • Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge will launch later this year on Oculus Quest. Other details about release timing and pricing are anticipated to be announced at a later date.

What They’re Saying:

  • Jose Perez III, Director: Star Wars Tales from the Galaxy's Edge is a dream project for all of us at ILMxLAB.  Bobby Moynihan and Debra Wilson are really bringing these characters to life with great passion. Building off of the groundbreaking work for Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, our team is working tirelessly to expand the story of Black Spire Outpost. We are excited for fans to have the opportunity to battle evil space pirates, explore Batuu, engage with iconic characters, or just hang out in Seezelslak's cantina and play a relaxing game of Repulsor Darts.”
  • Alyssa Finley, Senior Producer: “We're thrilled to get a chance to expand upon the story of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge and bring Batuu home in a whole new way. Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge is being crafted from the ground up to harness the unique power of virtual reality storytelling. For Star Wars fans, there’s nothing like meeting new and iconic characters face to face, and embarking on exciting adventures through the wilds of Batuu.”
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed