“Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge” VR Experience Casts “SNL” Alum Bobby Moynihan and “MADtv” alum Debra Wilson

Today, ILMxLAB announced the first casting news for its upcoming action-adventure virtual reality experience, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, which is currently in development in collaboration with Oculus from Facebook.

What’s Happening:

In a new video (above), the creative team revealed that acclaimed actor and comedian Bobby Moynihan ( Saturday Night Live, Star Wars Resistance ) will star as Seezelslak, an Azumel bartender with a penchant for storytelling who is central to the story. Debra Wilson ( Mad TV, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order ) will also join the cast as Tara Rashin, a power-hungry pirate who leads a cell of Guavian Death Gang operatives on Batuu.

In Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge, fans play a droid repair technician who crash lands on Batuu after a pirate attack. In typical Star Wars fashion, they'll quickly get swept up into a grand adventure on the outskirts of Black Spire Outpost. Players can converse with Seezelslak in his cantina and be transported to other places and times in the Star Wars galaxy through his legendary tales. They can also receive important missions to complete in the wilds of Batuu, encountering new and iconic characters along the way, like the pirate Tara Rashin.

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge will give players the opportunity to live their own adventure and explore a new part of a galaxy far, far away in virtual reality. The original story will feature both new and iconic characters from the Star Wars universe with multiple styles of gameplay and difficulty settings to accommodate a wide variety of players, from Star Wars fans to VR gamers alike.

Primarily taking place between Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on the planet of Batuu, the adventure is set on the outskirts of Black Spire Outpost of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, the epic new land at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge will launch later this year on Oculus Quest. Other details about release timing and pricing are anticipated to be announced at a later date.

