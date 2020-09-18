Funko to Release Dumbo Disneyland 65th Anniversary Exclusives Today

Calling all shoppers and collectors! Two new Disneyland 65th Anniversary Funko Exclusives are landing on Funko this morning, and you won’t want to miss out. This week Dumbo joins the collection aboard Casey Jr. Circus Train and by himself with a new purple hue.

What’s Happening:

Today is the day! Disney fans and Funko Pop! collectors can scoop up two new Disneyland’s 65th Anniversary Funko Exclusives

This latest selection features: Pop! Trains: Dumbo on the Casey Jr. Circus Train Attraction Pop! Disney: Purple Dumbo

Figures are $15 a piece. Customers may purchase up to two of each item per household.

Disneyland’s 65th Anniversary Funko: