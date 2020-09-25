Stacey Abrams, Desus Nice and The Kid Mero to Guest Star in Animated Episode of “Black-ish”

With just a few weeks until the election-themed special of Black-ish airs, ABC is revealing a few new details about the two-episode event. The second episode will be animated and will include guest stars Stacey Abrams and Desus Nice and The Kid Mero.

What’s Happening:

As previously announced, The Johnsons and Black-ish

The two-episode presentation will be election themed and partially animated! Last week, ABC shared photos of the Johnson family as their new animated selves

An animated Stacey Abrams, the former Minority Leader of the Georgia House of Representatives, will lend an ear and offer some advice to Dre as he launches an exploration into local politics.

After his conversation with Abrams, he’ll join Desus Nice and The Kid Mero on their late night talk show DESUS & MERO, for a sit-down interview with some hard-hitting questions for the aspiring candidate.

About the Special:

In “Election Special Pt. 1,” (10:00-10:30 pm EDT), Junior is excited for his first time voting but discovers he has been purged from the voter polls so he does a deep dive into why – trying to understand the systems in place for voter registration.

In a special animated episode, “Election Special Pt. 2,” (10:30-11:00 pm EDT), Dre’s colleague Stevens makes an ill-advised decision to run for Congress, so Dre enlists his family’s help and campaigns against him but gets caught up with fundraising and private interest groups.

﻿Creative Team:

Animation for “Election Special Pt. 2” is being produced by Jonas Diamond, Executive Producer and Co-Owner of Smiley Guy Studios and Rod Amador, Executive Producer and Co-Owner of Big Jump Entertainment.

Black-ish Season Seven: