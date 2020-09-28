New Hocus Pocus Collection by ColourPop Launches on Wednesday

“I am beautiful!” Yes you are and you can accentuate your beauty with ColourPop’s Hocus Pocus collection. Launching this Wednesday, September 30th the ColourPop’s latest inspired palettes are perfect for all your Halloween needs.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

ColourPop is getting witchy with their new makeup collection. Starting on September 30th, fans of Disney’s Hocus Pocus can bring out their bad sides with this wickedly good makeup selection that the Sanderson Sisters would adore.

In a recent post on PopSugar

Highlights of the collection include: Eye Shadow palette $22 Falsies Faux Lashes $9 Boss Witch Flirty Witch Clever Witch Body glitters $9 Lipsticks named after the sisters $16 Art Liners $8

Additionally, ColourPop will sell a bundle containing all products for $130.

The Hocus Pocus Collection by ColourPop launches on Wednesday, September 30 at 10am PT.

