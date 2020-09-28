Celebrate “31 Nights of Halloween” with Hocus Pocus Shake from Carvel

Swirled and twirled ice cream delights are always delicious no matter the season and this fall, Carvel is drawing inspiration from a trio of sisters for their latest shake creation.

What’s happening:

Carvel is joining Freeform 31 Nights of Halloween with a brand new Hocus Pocus Shake!

with a brand new The magical handspun concoction is made of OREO Cookie pieces & vanilla soft serve, topped with whipped cream and served with a limited-edition cup.*

Sisters Sarah, Winifred, and Mary are featured on the front of the cup in animated form studying a spell book. The cup also features the 31 Nights of Halloween and Freefrom logos.

This treat is only available for a short time so grab your favorite broom or vacuum and fly on over to Carvel for this tasty treat.

To find the location nearest you, please visit the Carvel website

*limited edition cups while supplies last

More Hocus Pocus Fun: