“Hocus Pocus” Cast Reunion October 30th for Bette Midler’s Hulaween Charity Gala

Bette Midler’s Hulaween charity event is going virtual this year with a Hocus Pocus cast reunion!
What’s Happening:
- The Sanderson Sisters are getting back together for one night only on October 30th.
- Bette Midler will be joined by Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy for a virtual charity event to support the New York Restoration Project.
- Midler’s annual Hulaween fundraising costume gala typically takes place around Halloween, with the star making headlines in 2016 when she dressed as Winifred Sanderson.
- Tickets to the virtual event are available now for $10 with proceeds benefiting the NYRP.
- In addition to the reunion of the three Sanderson Sisters, limited edition merchandise is available for pre-order including candles, totes, shirts, and yummy treats.
- Virtual classes will also be available leading up to the event through the “Sanderson Sisters Charm School.”
- Disney recently released Hocus Pocus on 4K Ultra-HD, including a limited Best Buy Steelbook, and the beloved Halloween film is also streaming on Disney+.
- The film will also air 14 times during Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween, including twice on October 31st.
- Fans in the LA area can also visit a drive-thru experience hosted by Freeform that includes themed areas from Hocus Pocus and Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.