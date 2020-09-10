RockLove Previews Hocus Pocus Collection Launching September 15

Even if this year’s Halloween celebrations are a little lackluster from previous years, that doesn’t mean you have to put the kibosh on dressing up! Elevate your everyday wardrobe with elegant jewelry from RockLove’s new Hocus Pocus Collection.

What’s Happening:

Halloween frights and may be lurking around the corner, but so’s a cauldron full of dazzling treats!

Jeweler extraordinaire, RockLove has just previewed their upcoming Hocus Pocus Collection

Fans will delight in adoring themselves with necklaces, earrings, and rings inspired by the Sanderson Sisters and their not so wholesome desires!

Allison Cimino the designer, founder and CEO of RockLove shared a sneak peek at the collection earlier today on YouTube highlighting each piece and the inspiration behind them.

Disney x RockLove Hocus Pocus

Witchy Essentials

You won’t catch a true witch without a cauldron and broom, and now you too can keep mini versions of these necessary tools in a handy place: around your neck!

Snakes and Emeralds

Command the attention of any room with these accessories inspired by Winifred Sanderson. Sneaky serpents gather round this jewel reminding you that almost anything is drawn to elegance.

“Form a Calming Circle”

When things get a little to hectic or out of control, remember, you can always gather your sisters for a much needed moment of peace.