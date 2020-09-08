“Ratatouille,” “Hocus Pocus” Sets Qualify for Second 2020 LEGO IDEAS Review

Several Disney properties, including Ratatouille and Hocus Pocus are among the record-breaking 35 sets that have qualified for the second LEGO IDEAS review of 2020.

35 product ideas have reached 10,000 supporters ahead of yesterday’s (September 7, 2020) deadline.

As a result, the projects moves from the Idea stage to the Review stage, during which a "LEGO Review Board" composed of designers, product managers, and other key team members will examine the idea.

The board will build concept models and determine if the concept meets their high standards for what it takes to be a LEGO product.

This will include factors such as playability, safety, and fit with the LEGO brand.

When the process is finished, the board will make a “go” or “no go” decision on whether or not to develop the projects.

Among the Disney-related projects is a Hocus Pocus set (seen above).

set (seen above). This set features 12 minifigures, including all three Sanderson Sisters, Max and Dani Dannison, Allison, Binx, Billy Butcherson and more.

The set consists of less that 2700 pieces.

Another Disney set is the house from Disney-Pixar’s Up .

. The set features minifigures of Carl and Russel and some very impressive LEGO balloons lifting the house to its next adventure.

The next Disney set is based on another Disney-Pixar film – Ratatouille .

. This LEGO set of Gusteau’s Restaurant comes with Linguini and Colette minifigures.