“Ratatouille,” “Hocus Pocus” Sets Qualify for Second 2020 LEGO IDEAS Review

Several Disney properties, including Ratatouille and Hocus Pocus are among the record-breaking 35 sets that have qualified for the second LEGO IDEAS review of 2020.
- 35 product ideas have reached 10,000 supporters ahead of yesterday’s (September 7, 2020) deadline.
- As a result, the projects moves from the Idea stage to the Review stage, during which a "LEGO Review Board" composed of designers, product managers, and other key team members will examine the idea.
- The board will build concept models and determine if the concept meets their high standards for what it takes to be a LEGO product.
- This will include factors such as playability, safety, and fit with the LEGO brand.
- When the process is finished, the board will make a “go” or “no go” decision on whether or not to develop the projects.
- Among the Disney-related projects is a Hocus Pocus set (seen above).
- This set features 12 minifigures, including all three Sanderson Sisters, Max and Dani Dannison, Allison, Binx, Billy Butcherson and more.
- The set consists of less that 2700 pieces.
- Another Disney set is the house from Disney-Pixar’s Up.
- The set features minifigures of Carl and Russel and some very impressive LEGO balloons lifting the house to its next adventure.
- The next Disney set is based on another Disney-Pixar film – Ratatouille.
- This LEGO set of Gusteau’s Restaurant comes with Linguini and Colette minifigures.
- The final Disney-related set out of the 35 up for review, is based on the 20th Century Fox film Night at the Museum.
- The set features mini figures of Larry Daley, Theodore Roosevelt, Dr. McPhee, Sacagawea and Ahkmenrah and puts them in the middle of the Museum of Natural History with its iconic T-Rex skeleton.
- You can see all 35 LEGO IDEAS sets up for review here.