Huluween Returns Next Month with New Original Series and Films

Huluween is back and spookier than ever. Horror fans can celebrate the third year of Hulu’s annual Halloween event with a full slate of nail-biting new Hulu Originals, a devilish drive-in movie theater event and an online Halloween immersive experience for fans to enjoy from home.

As the ultimate destination for Halloween lovers to “Scream it Out,” the Huluween content hub now has more titles than ever before.

Highlighting the most spooktacular content on the service, the hub includes hand-picked collections of the best Halloween content including three feature collections: “Screamy as Hell” – for the most haunted fans “Spooky not Scary” – for the viewers who are ready to have a fright, but still sleep at night “Humorous Horror” – featuring light-hearted Halloween fun

More than six billion minutes of Huluween programming were watched last year, underscoring Hulu viewers’ love for fright-filled content – and as no surprise, October ranks as the #1 month for engagement around the horror genre on Hulu.

To give fans more of the thrills and chills they love, Hulu will showcase brand-new horrifying Hulu Originals and 30 bone-chilling Bite Size Halloween short films:

The series of short genre films – from horror comedy to psychological thrillers – provides a platform for emerging filmmakers at 20th Digital Studio.

Hulu will also feature a myriad of library content highlighting all of the Halloween episodes and films on the service.

Five New Frightening Hulu Original Series and Films Based on the collection of stories from Nathan Ballingrud’s “North American Lake Monsters,” upcoming eight part anthology Monsterland begins streaming on Hulu on October 2nd.



Books of Blood joins Hulu’s slate of Originals on October 7th, taking inspiration from Clive Barker’s acclaimed and influential series about a journey into uncharted and forbidden territory.

joins Hulu’s slate of Originals on October 7th, taking inspiration from Clive Barker’s acclaimed and influential series about a journey into uncharted and forbidden territory. On October 16th, viewers can stream the horror-filled first season of Hulu Original Helstrom . The series brings the Marvel

. The series brings the Rounding out the impressive slate of terrifying Originals this October is the highly anticipated horror satire film out of Sundance, Bad Hair , debuting October 23rd. Set in 1989, the movie follows an ambitious young woman (Elle Lorraine) who discovers that her hair may have a mind of its own.

, debuting October 23rd. Set in 1989, the movie follows an ambitious young woman (Elle Lorraine) who discovers that her hair may have a mind of its own. Hulu viewers looking to avoid spooks and scares can watch the family-friendly Hulu Original, Madagascar: A Little Wild “A Fang-Tastic Halloween” special from DreamWorks Animation, starting October 21st. After hearing spooky rumors about the new habitat resident – A BAT – Marty is determined to protect his friends from the newcomer. But when the bat helps him out of a tough situation, Marty learns it’s better to get to know someone rather than judge them on false stereotypes.