New Trailer for 20th Century Studios’ “Free Guy” Debuts Ahead of December Premiere

20th Century Studios has released a new trailer for their upcoming comedy film, Free Guy. The video game-based, Ryan Reynolds-led movie will hit theaters in December.
- Free Guy was originally set to debut in theaters back in July before being delayed due to COVID-19.
- The new trailer shows off a little more of Guy (Reynolds) attempting to save his world.
- Free Guy now opens in U.S. theaters on December 11, 2020.
Synopsis:
- “In Twentieth Century Studio’s epic adventure-comedy Free Guy, a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way…before it is too late.”
Free Guy stars:
- Ryan Reynolds
- Jodie Comer
- Joe Keery
- Lil Rel Howery
- Utkarsh Ambudkar
- Taika Waititi
Creative team:
- Directed by:
- Shawn Levy
- Story by:
- Matt Lieberman
- Screenplay by:
- Matt Lieberman
- Zak Penn
- Produced by:
- Ryan Reynolds
- Shawn Levy
- Greg Berlanti
- Sarah Schechter
- Adam Kolbrenner
- Executive produced by:
- Mary McLaglen
- Josh McLaglen
- George Dewey
- Dan Levine
- Michael Riley McGrath