New Trailer for 20th Century Studios’ “Free Guy” Debuts Ahead of December Premiere

20th Century Studios has released a new trailer for their upcoming comedy film, Free Guy. The video game-based, Ryan Reynolds-led movie will hit theaters in December.

Free Guy was originally set to debut in theaters back in July delayed due to COVID-19

was originally The new trailer shows off a little more of Guy (Reynolds) attempting to save his world.

Free Guy now opens in U.S. theaters on December 11, 2020.

Synopsis:

“In Twentieth Century Studio’s epic adventure-comedy Free Guy, a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way…before it is too late.”

Free Guy stars:

Ryan Reynolds

Jodie Comer

Joe Keery

Lil Rel Howery

Utkarsh Ambudkar

Taika Waititi

Creative team: