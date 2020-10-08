Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange Joins Cast of Third MCU “Spider-Man” Movie

Now that we know Electro is coming to the MCU, it only makes sense that Doctor Strange will also have a role to play in the upcoming Spider-Man film. Aside from having his own sequel, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor will act as a mentor for Peter Parker, filling the void left by Tony Stark.
What’s Happening:
- It’s official. Doctor Strange will be joining Spider-Man on his next theatrical outing.
- An exclusive posted this morning on The Hollywood Reporter says that the caped wizard is set to appear in the third Spider-Man installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
- Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his role as Doctor Stephen Strange opposite Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. The MCU duo first met in Avengers: Infinity War and fought to keep the final powerful Infinity Stone away from Thanos.
- THR says Strange will serve as a mentor for Spider-Man, a role previously held by Tony Stark in Spider-Man: Homecoming and later Nick Fury in Spider-Man: Far From Home.
- While not much is known about the film, it was revealed last week that Jamie Foxx would be joining the third installment as Electro, the character he played in Sony’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2.
- Having his character cross over into the MCU is an interesting move and one that fits perfectly with Marvel’s multiverse storyline.
- Speaking of multiverse, Cumberbatch’s Strange is also about to venture into his own sequel, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness which will explore alternate realities.
- Spider-Man 3 is slated to begin production this month in Atlanta with Jon Watts returning as director. He previously helmed Homecoming and Far From Home.
- Additionally, Multiverse of Madness is also scheduled to begin production this month, but in London. Interestingly, Sam Raimi who directed the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man trilogy will direct the Doctor Strange sequel.
- At this time, there’s no word on when and where Cumberbatch will shoot his scenes.
- As with the previous Spider-Man MCU films, the third movie will be a joint production between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures.
- Marvel and Sony have not commented on the news.