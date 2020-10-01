Jamie Foxx Reportedly in Talks to Reprise Electro Role in Next MCU Spider-Man Film

The Marvel Cinematic Universe could be getting an energy boost with the next Spider-Man movie. Jamie Foxx is in talks to join the cast of the Phase Four film as…you guessed it, Electro.
What’s Happening:
- Well this is shocking news! Jamie Foxx is reportedly in “final talks” to reprise his role as Electro in the next Spider-Man movie.
- The Hollywood Reporter is writing that the character could be crossing over to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Spider-Man 3 which stars Tom Holland as the heroic youth.
- Not much is known about the film or what’s at stake for our hero, but bringing back Electro is an interesting choice. It would also mean that at least two characters from Sony’s Spidey franchises would appear in the MCU.
- Last year’s Spider-Man: Far From Home featured J.K. Simmons returning as J. Jonah Jameson in an end credits scene that spelled potential trouble for Parker. Simmons played the character in all three Tobey Maguire-led Spider-Man films from the early aughts.
- As Marvel fans know, Spider-Man’s appearance in the MCU is a co-production with Sony who owns the film rights to the character and several of his biggest villains.
- Foxx played Electro in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2 opposite Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker.
- Following a less than stellar performance at the box office, Sony struck a deal with Marvel to co-produce new films featuring the webslinger.
- However, last summer both studios struggled to negotiate on future productions leaving the fate of the character within the MCU unknown. Finally, in late September 2019 they reached a deal.
- Production is scheduled to begin on the third installment this fall and has a current theatrical release date of November 5, 2021.
- Aside from Tom Holland and now possibly Jamie Foxx, it’s expected that Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon and Tony Revolori will reprise their roles in the new film.
- Neither Marvel or Sony commented on the news.
- In the meantime, audiences can catch Foxx as Joe Gardner in the upcoming Pixar film Soul — due in theaters on November 20, 2020.