New In-Game Disney Merchandise Now Available in NBA 2K21

The NBA has been playing its games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Walt Disney World since they restarted their season back in July. To celebrate the league’s new temporary home, NBA 2K21 has some special in-game Disney merchandise for players to collect.
.@Disney is takin over 2K Beach 🔥
Pick up some new Disney merch in-game to celebrate the NBA Bubble pic.twitter.com/yu7K3VwBwY
— NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) October 9, 2020
- Players can pick up some of the merchandise inspired by the designs Walt Disney World guests can find at the NBA Store in Disney Springs (when it’s open of course).
- The in-game merchandise features Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck designs.
- You can order NBA 2K21 and find more information on the game here.
- This furthers the connection between Disney and the NBA, after Mickey Mouse himself attended game 5 of the NBA Finals as a “virtual fan” at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Walt Disney World Friday.