Disneyland Resort Reaches Return to Work Agreements with Employee Unions

Disneyland appears to be getting closer and closer to reopening. The resort has reportedly reached return to work agreements with 11 employee unions, according to the Orange County Register.

These new agreements will allow Disneyland Resort

The 11 unions who have reached these agreements represent the vast majority of Disneyland Cast Members.

These new deals will allow the Cast Members to return to work as soon as possible.

Among the unions that have signed the new agreement is Workers United Local 50, the resort’s second largest union, which represents food and beverage cast members.

Other unions that have reached agreements include: Master Services Council Independent Employee Services Association Craft Maintenance Council International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees

Earlier this week

Newsom also reiterated that everything will be done with the “health first” frame, further collaborating with not only the big name parks, but the smaller parks as well to maintain a distinction between the two.

The Orange County Health Care Agency recently toured the Disneyland Resort

Currently both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure