Disneyland Resort Reaches Return to Work Agreements with Employee Unions

Disneyland appears to be getting closer and closer to reopening. The resort has reportedly reached return to work agreements with 11 employee unions, according to the Orange County Register.
- These new agreements will allow Disneyland Resort to bring back their Cast Members with new COVID-19 health and safety measures in place.
- The 11 unions who have reached these agreements represent the vast majority of Disneyland Cast Members.
- These new deals will allow the Cast Members to return to work as soon as possible.
- Among the unions that have signed the new agreement is Workers United Local 50, the resort’s second largest union, which represents food and beverage cast members.
- Other unions that have reached agreements include:
- Master Services Council
- Independent Employee Services Association
- Craft Maintenance Council
- International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees
- Earlier this week, California Governor Gavin Newsom said that a team will be traveling around the country visiting theme parks that are already open to see the operations for themselves.
- Newsom also reiterated that everything will be done with the “health first” frame, further collaborating with not only the big name parks, but the smaller parks as well to maintain a distinction between the two.
- The Orange County Health Care Agency recently toured the Disneyland Resort and offered recommendations for additional health and safety measures to be implemented at the parks.
- Currently both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure are closed and do not have a reopening timeline.