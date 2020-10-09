Disneyland Resort Adopts New Health and Safety Measures Following Visit from Orange County Health Officials

by | Oct 9, 2020 3:43 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

The Orange County Health Care Agency recently toured the Disneyland Resort and offered recommendations for additional health and safety measures to be implemented at the parks. Currently both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure are closed and do not have a reopening timeline.

What’s Happening:

  • The Orange County Register is reporting that Orange County Health Care officials Dr. Clayton Chau and Dr. Matthew Zahn toured Disneyland Resort parks last week.
  • Agency director Dr. Chau and Dr. Zahn, medical director of the Communicable Disease Control Division discussed additional measures that should be implemented at the parks when Disney is granted approval to reopen.
  • OC Register notes that Disney has adopted several of the post-tour recommendations including:
    • Adding Spanish language signs with health and safety protocol information
    • Placing ground markings outside restrooms to help minimize cross traffic
    • Installing additional hand sanitizing stations at attractions
  • Dr. Chau also gave his recommendation to the state of California that Disneyland and Knott’s Berry Farm be allowed to reopen when the county enters the “moderate” tier.
  • Disneyland’s Parks have been closed since mid-March. The Resort has been awaiting state-issued guidelines to allow them to set a reopening plan. Disney had anticipated reopening in July, but cancelled those plans due to the lack of guidelines.
  • Dr. Chau says that his recommendations take into account not only the physical effects of COVID-19 but also  the emotional and economic impacts on the community. Of course health and safety remain a top priority.
  • Disney appreciates the advice and recommendations from local health officials and will continue to work closely with them.

What They’re Saying:

  • Dr. Chau in a statement: “We have been engaged with Disney for the reopening of their theme parks. Both Dr. Zahn and I have walked the parks to evaluate their plan as well as to give our recommendations.”
  • Dr. Chau: “In conversations with CDPH and health officers from counties that have theme parks, I have advocated for theme parks to be safely reopened in Tier 3 — the Orange Tier.”
  • Dr. Chau: “I have been working closely with Disneyland since May. We were involved in conversations with them for the reopening plan of Downtown Disney.”

ICYMI:

  • During a press conference this week, Governor Gavin Newsom said the state is in “no hurry” to issue guidelines for theme parks. He stressed following a “health-first framework.”
  • Disney’s Dr. Pam Haymel issued a statement in response to the governor’s position saying, “we absolutely reject the suggestion that reopening the Disneyland Resort is incompatible with a ‘health-first’ approach.”
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed