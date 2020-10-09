Disneyland Resort Adopts New Health and Safety Measures Following Visit from Orange County Health Officials

The Orange County Health Care Agency recently toured the Disneyland Resort and offered recommendations for additional health and safety measures to be implemented at the parks. Currently both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure are closed and do not have a reopening timeline.

What’s Happening:

The Orange County Register

Agency director Dr. Chau and Dr. Zahn, medical director of the Communicable Disease Control Division discussed additional measures that should be implemented at the parks when Disney is granted approval to reopen.

OC Register notes Adding Spanish language signs with health and safety protocol information Placing ground markings outside restrooms to help minimize cross traffic Installing additional hand sanitizing stations at attractions

Dr. Chau also gave his recommendation to the state of California that Disneyland and Knott’s Berry Farm be allowed to reopen county enters the “moderate” tier.

Disneyland’s Parks have been closed since mid-March. The Resort has been awaiting state-issued guidelines to allow them to set a reopening plan. Disney had anticipated reopening in July, but cancelled those plans due to the lack of guidelines.

Dr. Chau says that his recommendations take into account not only the physical effects of COVID-19 but also the emotional and economic impacts on the community. Of course health and safety remain a top priority.

Disney appreciates the advice and recommendations from local health officials and will continue to work closely with them.

What They’re Saying:

Dr. Chau in a statement: “We have been engaged with Disney for the reopening of their theme parks. Both Dr. Zahn and I have walked the parks to evaluate their plan as well as to give our recommendations.”

“We have been engaged with Disney for the reopening of their theme parks. Both Dr. Zahn and I have walked the parks to evaluate their plan as well as to give our recommendations.” Dr. Chau: “In conversations with CDPH and health officers from counties that have theme parks, I have advocated for theme parks to be safely reopened in Tier 3 — the Orange Tier.”

“In conversations with CDPH and health officers from counties that have theme parks, I have advocated for theme parks to be safely reopened in Tier 3 — the Orange Tier.” Dr. Chau: “I have been working closely with Disneyland since May. We were involved in conversations with them for the reopening plan of Downtown Disney.”

ICYMI: