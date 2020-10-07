California Governor Says State is in “No Hurry” to Issue Theme Park Reopening Guidelines

After weeks of back and forth discussions, it sounds as though Disneyland Resort and other theme parks won't be opening any time soon. During a press conference today, California Governor Gavin Newsom gave an update on the State’s stance on reopening these businesses.

What’s Happening:

As Deadline reported

The news follows weeks of debate amongst businesses, state officials, and county officials who all have different views about when it's safe to reopen.

Most recently, Orange County health officials announced support for reopening the theme parks

While many industries in Southern California are reopening such as select schools, theaters, restaurants and zoos, theme parks have not been issued guidelines from the state on how they can safely reopen.

Recently, Disney Chairman Bob Iger resigned from Newsom’s Economic Recovery Advisory Group

Governor Newsom acknowledged this, saying of the departure, “It didn’t come to me as a surprise at all. There’s disagreements in terms of opening a major theme park. We’re going to let science and data make that determination.” However, he added, “I had a wonderful conversation with Bob, who’s been very active and participatory. I’m incredibly grateful for his support, his insight, his counsel.”

What They’re Saying: