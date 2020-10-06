Orange County Health Officials Recommend State Allow Disneyland, Knott’s Parks to Reopen in “Moderate” Tier

by | Oct 6, 2020 12:59 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

As Southern California theme parks continue to wait for reopening guidelines so they can announce plans to welcome guests back, the Orange County Health Care Agency is ready to give the green light to Disneyland and Knott’s. The agency has reportedly recommended to the state that Disneyland and Knott’s parks be allowed to reopen once the county COVID-19 risk level moves from “substantial” to “moderate.”

What’s Happening:

  • The Orange County Register is writing that local health officials in Southern California are ready to give Disneyland and Knott’s Berry Farm the go ahead to reopen.
  • In fact, the Orange County Health Care Agency director Clayton Chau has said they are recommending the state allow the parks to reopen once Orange County enters the “moderate” tier on the Governor’s Newsom’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.
  • Chau also said that Orange County Health officials have been working closely with Disney to prepare the parks for reopening.
  • Currently Orange County is in the “substantial” tier which reports between 4-7 new daily COVID cases per 100K people and positive tests in the 5-8% range.
  • It’s likely the county could shift to the “moderate” tier in the coming weeks which means 1-3.9 new daily cases per 100K and positive tests at 2-4.9%.
  • Both Disneyland and Knott’s have been closed since March and are awaiting reopening guidelines from Governor Newsom before they can proceed with bringing guests back to their parks.
  • While California has allowed businesses such as restaurants and shopping centers to reopen, they are seemingly dragging their feet theme parks guidelines.
  • Last week, the state was prepared to issue reportedly rigid guidelines that would require the parks wait until the county moved into the “minimal” tier before reopening. Even at this point they’d only be able to operate at 25% capacity.
  • As theme parks across the southern part of the state learned of the restrictions, they requested the new guideline not be issued until modifications could be discussed and California agreed to postpone the release of the new rules.
  • While no one is downplaying the severity of COVID-19 and the devastating impact it's had on the country, theme parks have asked the state to work with them on setting guidelines that will be helpful and beneficial to all parties involved.
  • At this time all of Disney’s resorts worldwide have reopened, except for California’s Disneyland. The Resort had previously anticipated opening their gates in July, but was forced to cancel that date due to the lack of reopening guidelines.  

  • Knott’s has been able to reopen for their Taste of Knott’s and Taste of Fall-O-Ween food and shopping festivals, operating at limited capacity and without attractions.

What They’re Saying:

  • Disney officials: “Once we have a clearer understanding of when theme parks can reopen from the State of California, we will be able to work with the state and Orange County Health Care Agency towards a reopening date.”
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed