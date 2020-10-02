California Officials to Work With Theme Park Operators Before Issuing Reopening Guidelines

Yesterday, we learned that the state of California was planning to announce reopening guidelines for theme parks this week, before hearing that theme park officials requested a delay in that announcement so that they could have more of a say in the guidance before rules are finalized. Today, California has decided to grant that request and delay the release of their guidelines, according to The Orange County Register.
- According to California Health and Human Services secretary Mark Ghaly, state officials will work with theme park operators to finalize their reopening guidelines.
- Yesterday, the California Attractions and Parks Association (CAPA) — which represents Disneyland, Universal Studios Hollywood, Knott’s Berry Farm, SeaWorld San Diego, Legoland California, and others — asked Governor Gavin Newsom not to issue official reopening guidance just yet.
- This came after reports that the state would be issuing their guidelines this week, which appears to no longer be the case.
- The Walt Disney Company has grown increasingly vocal about the matter, with Disney Parks, Experiences & Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro saying in a press conference last week, “We are ready, and more importantly… it is time.”
- D’Amaro also addressed the State of California in a statement announcing the company's planned layoff of 28,000 employees, stating that Californias “unwillingness to lift restrictions that would allow Disneyland to open” had exacerbated the company’s position.
- Disneyland and Disney California Adventure have been closed since March of this year while Downtown Disney reopened to guests in July.
What they’re saying:
- California Health and Human Services secretary Mark Ghaly: “Given the size and operational complexities of these unique sectors, we are seeking additional input from health, workforce and business stakeholders to finalize this important framework — all leading with science and safety.”
- CAPA executive director Erin Guerrero: “While we are aligned on many of the protocols and health and safety requirements, there are many others that need to be modified if they are to lead to a responsible and reasonable amusement park reopening plan.”