shopDisney Launches Limited Time “Frozen” and “Black Widow” Collectible Keys

Disney Key Collectors! It’s your lucky day! shopDisney has launched two limited edition keys that you won’t want to miss. For a limited time shoppers can unlock the magic and get a free Frozen Fan Fest key with any purchase of $25 or more or pick up a Black Widow-inspired key for $12.99.

What’s Happening:

Disney collectors will be thrilled to know there’s not just one, but two new Disney Collectible Keys available today!

shopDisney.com is featuring a Frozen Fan Fest Collectible Key

The Frozen key is available for a limited time with any $25.00 purchase on shopDisney.com.

The Black Widow key is available for $12.99, no minimum purchase required.

Frozen Fan Fest Collectible Key – Free with $25 purchase

The unique key features white, with ombre purple detail and is covered in beautiful reflective micro glitter – reminiscent of the snow and Northern Lights in Disney’s Frozen.

How to acquire the Frozen Fan Fest Key:

Place at least $25 worth of merchandise into your bag.

Type Promotion Code FROZEN into Add Promotion Code area.

The key will auto-add in Bag, if eligible.

Continue shopping or begin Checkout.

Black Widow Collectible Key – $12.99

Celebrate the master spy and unlock the secrets of Natasha Romanoff with this special edition collectible featuring gold, red and black details, including the Marvel logo. The key is available on shopDisney.com now for limited time at.

More Frozen and Black Widow: