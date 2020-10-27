shopDisney Launches Limited Time “Frozen” and “Black Widow” Collectible Keys

by | Oct 27, 2020 12:33 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Disney Key Collectors! It’s your lucky day! shopDisney has launched two limited edition keys that you won’t want to miss. For a limited time shoppers can unlock the magic and get a free Frozen Fan Fest key with any purchase of $25 or more or pick up a Black Widow-inspired key for $12.99.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney collectors will be thrilled to know there’s not just one, but two new Disney Collectible Keys available today!
  • shopDisney.com is featuring a Frozen Fan Fest Collectible Key and Black Widow Collectible Key that make great additions to any amassed Disney merchandise.
  • The Frozen key is available for a limited time with any $25.00 purchase on shopDisney.com.
  • The Black Widow key is available for $12.99, no minimum purchase required.

Frozen Fan Fest Collectible Key – Free with $25 purchase

The unique key features white, with ombre purple detail and is covered in beautiful reflective micro glitter – reminiscent of the snow and Northern Lights in Disney’s Frozen.

How to acquire the Frozen Fan Fest Key:

  • Place at least $25 worth of merchandise into your bag.
  • Type Promotion Code FROZEN into Add Promotion Code area.
  • The key will auto-add in Bag, if eligible.
  • Continue shopping or begin Checkout.

Black Widow Collectible Key – $12.99

Celebrate the master spy and unlock the secrets of Natasha Romanoff with this special edition collectible featuring gold, red and black details, including the Marvel logo. The key is available on shopDisney.com now for limited time at.

More Frozen and Black Widow:

  • There’s a new Frozen-inspired short on Disney+ that’s all about Olaf! Of course there are plenty of sideline appearances by Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and Sven.
  • If you and your family are looking for a fun day inside, revisit the virtual Frozen Fan Fest playdate event that was filled with fun and activities.
  • Heading over to the Marvel Universe, be sure to check out the new and classic Black Widow items available now on shopDisney as part of Marvel Mania.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed