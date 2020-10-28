Walt Disney World Lays Off Hundreds of Performers, Return of Many Shows Questionable

As part of the recently announced layoffs that will affect over 28,000 cast members at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, the Florida resort has laid off hundreds of performers from some of the most popular shows at the parks, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

These performers are mostly part of the Actor’s Equity Association, a national labor union representing professional actors and stage managers in live theatre, and made up the majority of the casts of these productions, leaving their shows’ return in limbo.

The shows (and their cast) that are affected are: Hoop De Doo Musical Revue Beauty and the Beast Live on Stage Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor Citizens of Hollywood Festival of the Lion King Finding Nemo The Musical Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular Voyage of the Little Mermaid Green Army Drum Corps Jedi Training Academy Mickey’s Royal Friendship Faire Move It, Shake It, MousekeDance It Street Party Citizens of Main Street Turtle Talk with Crush

Set to end at the end of the year: Voices of Liberty Dapper Dans

Before the pandemic, about 780 Equity members were employed at Walt Disney World, either full time, part time or seasonally. About 60 are currently working or about to return to work in the parks. About 720 Equity member workers have now been laid off.

According to the new Memorandum Of Understanding with Disney, these laid-off members of Actors’ Equity maintain recall rights until the end of 2021.

Some of these performers had worked at the parks for decades, while some had been signed just before the pandemic hit. The My Disney Experience App lists these shows as “Temporarily Unavailable,” which is the same that it has said since the parks reopened in July.

