Second “Star Wars: Thrawn Ascendancy” Novel Announced for Character’s 30th Anniversary

by | Oct 29, 2020 9:35 AM Pacific Time

In celebration of next year’s 30th anniversary of Grand Admiral Thrawn, Lucasfilm Publishing has announced (via an exclusive post on Gizmodo’s io9) the second novel of author– and Thrawn creator– Timothy Zahn’s current trilogy, entitled Star Wars: Thrawn Ascendancy – Greater Good.

Thrawn first appeared in 1991’s Star Wars: Heir to the Empire, and has since served as a cunning villain in numerous other Star Wars novels, comic books, and even the Disney XD animated series Star Wars Rebels.

What’s happening:

  • Star Wars: Thrawn Ascendancy – Greater Good (the second novel in author Timothy Zahn’s current Thrawn trilogy) will be published on Star Wars Day in 2021, 30 years to the month after the release of Star Wars: Heir to the Empire, Thrawn’s introduction to the Star Wars Expanded Universe.
  • In addition, a limited-edition 750-piece printing of the previous novel, Star Wars: Thrawn Ascendancy – Chaos Rising, will be released from Del Rey and Out of Print, featuring “a foil-stamped slipcase and printed with a piece of Chiss iconography.” Each copy will be signed by Zahn and costs $150.
  • Plus, a new Star Wars: Heir to the Empire t-shirt is also coming from Out of Print, displaying the classic novel’s cover on the front and the story’s opening title scroll text on the back.
What they’re saying:

  • Star Wars: Thrawn Ascendancy – Greater Good synopsis from Lucasfilm Publishing: “Thrawn’s latest triumph still rests newly on his shoulders. Despite leading the Chiss to victory and bringing glory to the House of Mitth, the true threat to the Ascendancy has not yet been extinguished. Their foes do not send threats or ultimatums, or mass ships on the edge of the Chaos. Their weapons come cloaked in smiles and generosity—gifts offered freely, services granted unconditionally. Across the Ascendancy, seemingly inconsequential events could herald the doom of the Chiss. As Thrawn and the Expansionary Defense Fleet rally to uncover the enemy plot, they discover a chilling truth. Rather than invade Chiss capitals or pillage resources, this mysterious enemy strikes at the very foundation of the Ascendancy by widening the rifts between the Nine Ruling Families and Forty Great Houses below. As rivalry and suspicion sow discord among allies, each warrior must decide what matters most: the security of their family, or the survival of the Ascendancy itself.”
Star Wars: Thrawn Ascendancy – Greater Good will be released on May 4, 2021 from Del Rey.

 
 
