Marvel Shares Look at “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” Costume in “Spider-Man: Miles Morales”

It’s a leap of faith. Marvel has shared a look at Miles Morales’ costume from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in the highly anticipated upcoming game Spider-Man: Miles Morales.
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse production designer Justin K. Thompson introduces the new clip of gameplay from the upcoming game.
- With the suit in use, the game mirrors the animation of Sony’s hit animated Spider-Man film, even recreating an iconic moment from the movie.
- During action sequences, familiar comic book pop-up words will even show up, as seen in the video above.
- The video also shows off nearly 10 minutes of gameplay.
More on Spider-Man: Miles Morales:
- Marvel has released cover art and packaging details for the upcoming PS5 video game, Spider-Man: Miles Morales.
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales covers the character's rise as the second Spider-Man and is set a year after the events of the first game in the winter.
- Miles will get some help from a feline friend, affectionately being referred to as “Spider-Cat,” in the new game.
- You can pre-order the game now and it will be available on November 12.