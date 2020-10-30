Marvel Shares Look at “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” Costume in “Spider-Man: Miles Morales”

It’s a leap of faith. Marvel has shared a look at Miles Morales’ costume from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in the highly anticipated upcoming game Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse production designer Justin K. Thompson introduces the new clip of gameplay from the upcoming game.

production designer Justin K. Thompson introduces the new clip of gameplay from the upcoming game. With the suit in use, the game mirrors the animation of Sony’s hit animated Spider-Man film, even recreating an iconic moment from the movie.

During action sequences, familiar comic book pop-up words will even show up, as seen in the video above.

The video also shows off nearly 10 minutes of gameplay.

More on Spider-Man: Miles Morales: