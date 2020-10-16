“Spider-Man: Miles Morales” to Give the Hero a Helping Paw from Spider-Cat

Miles Morales is getting ready to be the subject of his very own video game when Insomniac Games releases their “Marvel’s Spider-Man” spinoff next month. Luckily, for the wall-crawler he won’t be alone. Marvel and Game Informer have revealed that Miles will have some help from a feline friend, affectionately being referred to as Spider-Cat.

Game Informer shared a new gameplay video giving us our first look at Spider-Cat in action.

As seen in the video, the cat’s name is actually Spider-Man. However, given the frequently rising number of Spider-Men, Spider-Cat could be a useful (and adorable) differentiation.

Spider-Cat won’t just be passively joining Miles though. As you can also see from the video above, Spider-Cat also gets in on the action, helping Miles with his attacks.

You can meet Spider-Cat for yourself when “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales” hits stores on November 12.

