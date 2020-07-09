Marvel Shares First Look at PS5 Game Packaging Through Cover Art for “Spider-Man: Miles Morales”

Marvel just shared the cover artwork for the upcoming Spider-Man: Miles Morales video game, which also gives PlayStation fans a first look at the game boxes for the upcoming PS5 system.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel has released cover art and packaging details for the upcoming PS5 video game, Spider-Man: Miles Morales.
- The game was announced at a Sony event in June and is a direct sequel to the 2018 game, Marvel’s Spider-Man.
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales covers the character's rise as the second Spider-Man and is set a year after the events of the first game in the winter.
- Insomniac Games is developing the title, which will be released in Winter 2020.