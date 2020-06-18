Insomniac Games Shares Mores Details on “Spider-Man: Miles Morales”

Last week, during Sony’s PlayStation 5 presentation, a sequel to the very popular “Marvel’s Spider-Man” was announced. Today, Insomniac Games’ Brian Horton shared some additional details on the highly anticipated game via the PlayStation Blog.
- Horton, the creative director at Insomniac Games, explained that “This standalone game lets players experience the rise of Miles Morales as he discovers new powers that set him apart from his mentor, Peter Parker.”
- “The reaction we received last week was nothing short of incredible,” Horton said. “But we wanted to take a little bit of extra time to talk about the game and the trailer you saw and point out some things you might’ve missed.”
- Horton talked about the importance of a Miles game, saying “Miles’s multicultural background reflects a more modern, diverse world and we wanted to give players a new story, with new set-pieces, fresh villains, and unique quests across Marvel’s New York City. This had to be a can’t-miss next adventure in the Marvel’s Spider-Man universe.”
- Horton explained that the new game will take place in the winter, about a year after the events fo the first game.
- With New York covered in snow, a war between an energy corporation and a high-tech criminal army has broken out and Miles’s new home in Harlem is at the heart of the battle.
- Horton described the upcoming game as “an important, heartfelt, emotional and essential experience to expanding the Marvel’s Spider-Man universe,” and compared it to “Uncharted: The Lost Legacy” in terms of overall scope.
- Horton also explained the improvements fans will see with the new game coming to the PlayStation 5, saying “We’ve upgraded our characters with 4D scans and improved skin shading for more realistic looking characters and spline-based hair that moves far more naturally.”
- “Many of the city’s assets have also been updated to take advantage of the new console,” Horton continued. “As you experience Miles’s story, you’ll see, hear, and feel things in a whole new way, all thanks to PS5.”
- “Oh and one last thing: Many of you fans have wondered if Peter Parker is OK,” Horton said. “Don’t worry, we still have much of Peter’s story left to tell. But this game is all about Miles, a critical part of our Spider-Man universe, and you won’t want to miss what happens.”
- No specific release date has been announced for the game but the presentation promised a “Holiday 2020” release.