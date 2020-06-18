Insomniac Games Shares Mores Details on “Spider-Man: Miles Morales”

Last week, during Sony’s PlayStation 5 presentation, a sequel to the very popular “Marvel’s Spider-Man” was announced. Today, Insomniac Games’ Brian Horton shared some additional details on the highly anticipated game via the PlayStation Blog.

Horton, the creative director at Insomniac Games, explained that “This standalone game lets players experience the rise of Miles Morales as he discovers new powers that set him apart from his mentor, Peter Parker.”

“The reaction we received last week was nothing short of incredible,” Horton said. “But we wanted to take a little bit of extra time to talk about the game and the trailer you saw and point out some things you might’ve missed.”