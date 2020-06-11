Sony Announces Sequel to “Marvel’s Spider-Man” Titled “Spider-Man: Miles Morales”

Sony held an event today to share a look at “the future of gaming” by showing off some of the upcoming projects for the highly anticipated PlayStation 5. Among those project is a sequel for the wildly popular Marvel’s Spider-Man titled Spider-Man: Miles Morales.
- Marvel’s Spider-Man was released in 2018 and later became the best-selling superhero game of all-time.
- The game, which comes from Insomniac Games, focused mainly on Peter Parker but also included Miles Morales as a supporting character.
- Now, the sequel will use Miles as the featured character, allowing Marvel fans to play as the second Spider-Man.
- No specific release date has been announced for the game but the presentation promised a “Holiday 2020” release.
- You can see the full announcement trailer here:
- Here are some interesting shots from the trailer including the apparent logo for the game:
- You can watch Sony’s full PlayStation 5 presentation in the video below.
