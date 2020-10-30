Walt Disney World Comments on Entertainment Layoffs at the Resort, Highlights Current Features

Walt Disney World has given an update to the many entertainment offerings that can be found at the resort after the news broke that a bulk of the entertainers from many productions were laid off recently.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World has stated

Recently, Disney has had to make some difficult decisions to reduce our workforce

They also reminded us that while it’s impossible at this time to fully replace the incredible entertainment that existed throughout the parks before the pandemic, they are offering live entertainment in new ways wherever possible, including character cavalcades in all four parks and pop-up appearances, like discovering Joy from Inside Out or Winnie the Pooh frolicking on the lawn near the Imagination! pavilion in EPCOT.

Additionally, they've brought back some shows in a modified way, such as the popular "For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration" at Disney's Hollywood Studios, as well as shows at Magic Kingdom and Disney's Animal Kingdom.

This also extends to seasonal offerings with the holidays coming soon. The fan-favorite Voices of Liberty are set to make their return and join the JAMMitors and Mariachi Cobre at the American Gardens Theatre during the upcoming Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays

Disney goes on to add: “Determining which shows can return and when is a complex process. As with the rest of our phased reopening, we will also consider the guidance of health officials and government agencies in determining when the time will be right to adjust capacity, and as soon as it is appropriate, we will start to bring additional entertainment back.”

Most fans of the Disney parks around the world know that the entertainment cast are an incredibly special and essential part of the Disney experience. We look forward to the day that more live entertainment comes back to the parks.