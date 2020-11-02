Sara Haines to Host ABC Game Show “The Chase” Featuring “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” Contestants

ABC has given a nine-episode series order for their remake of British game show The Chase. The trivia game will be hosted by Sara Haines and will feature Jeopardy! all stars James Hozlhauer, Ken Jennings, and Brad Rutter as the game’s Chasers.

What’s Happening:

Deadline is reporting The Chase .

. Earlier this year it was announced that ABC was looking to develop the show Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time .

. Now ABC has picked up The Chase for a total of nine episodes.

for a total of nine episodes. Players will compete against a professional quizzer—the Chaser—who tries to prevent contestants from winning a cash prize.

Holzhauer, Jennings, and Rutter will take turns as the Chaser.

Contestants will answer general knowledge questions with the cash value increasing on each new question. Additional challenges will include a head to head round, ending with a final chase to win the big cash prize.

Game Synopsis:

“The Chase is a heart-racing quiz show where three competitors must pit their wits and face off against the Chaser, a ruthless quiz genius determined to stop them from winning cash prizes. Each hour-long episode is a fast-paced battle of brain power, where contestants are challenged to think faster than they ever thought possible to answer up to 166 questions across all topics.”

What They’re Saying: