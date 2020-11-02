Sara Haines to Host ABC Game Show “The Chase” Featuring “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” Contestants

by | Nov 2, 2020 12:44 PM Pacific Time

ABC has given a nine-episode series order for their remake of British game show The Chase. The trivia game will be hosted by Sara Haines and will feature Jeopardy! all stars James Hozlhauer, Ken Jennings, and Brad Rutter as the game’s Chasers.

Via Deadline

What’s Happening:

  • Deadline is reporting that ABC has given a series order to the American remake of the British game show The Chase.
  • Earlier this year it was announced that ABC was looking to develop the show which would feature James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings, and Brad Rutter, aka the stars of Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time.
  • Now ABC has picked up The Chase for a total of nine episodes.
  • Players will compete against a professional quizzer—the Chaser—who tries to prevent contestants from winning a cash prize.
  • Holzhauer, Jennings, and Rutter will take turns as the Chaser.

Eric McCandless/ABC Via Deadline

  • Contestants will answer general knowledge questions with the cash value increasing on each new question. Additional challenges will include a head to head round, ending with a final chase to win the big cash prize.

 

  • The View’s Sara Haines will host the game show, which will be produced by ITV America’s ITV Entertainment. Adam Sher, Bernie Schaeffer and Vin Rubino will serve as executive producers.

Game Synopsis:

  • The Chase is a heart-racing quiz show where three competitors must pit their wits and face off against the Chaser, a ruthless quiz genius determined to stop them from winning cash prizes. Each hour-long episode is a fast-paced battle of brain power, where contestants are challenged to think faster than they ever thought possible to answer up to 166 questions across all topics.”

What They’re Saying:

  • Robert Mills Head of Alternative Programming at ABC to Deadline in January 2020: “Whether it’s something with Jeopardy! or not, certainly I would argue these three guys are the biggest stars in primetime right now. But you can’t look at this and not acknowledge the impact that they have had over the 20 years and this past week without saying, ‘OK. How do we tap into it’?”
 
 
