Jeopardy Greatest of All Time Contestants In Talks to Be Part of New Trivia Series Coming to ABC

by | Jul 23, 2020 1:39 PM Pacific Time

It looks like we haven’t seen the last of the three “GOATs” of Jeopardy! James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings, and Brad Rutter are in talks to be a significant part of an adaptation of a British trivia show being adapted at ABC, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

  • The Chase, a hit game show on British television, is being adapted for broadcast television in the United States on ABC.
  • In the game, contestants compete against a professional trivia contestant, known as ‘The Chaser’. The Chaser must prevent the contestants from winning.
  • Jeopardy contestants Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter are already in talks to become the “Chasers” on the new show.
  • Jennings, Rutter and Holzhauer were all seen earlier this year on what turned out to be  primetime ratings success, Jeopardy! The Greatest Of All Time, which saw the three compete in a series with a top prize of one million dollars.
  • The Chase had previously been adapted for American audiences with a run on the Game Show Network back in 2013. Contestants play head to head earning cash before moving on against the Chasers. The British version of the show featured six “chasers.”

What They’re Saying:

  • ABC’s Head of Alternative, Robert Mills: “Whether it’s something with Jeopardy! or not, certainly I would argue these three guys are the biggest stars in primetime right now. But you can’t look at this and not acknowledge the impact that they have had over the 20 years and this past week without saying, ‘OK. How do we tap into it’.”
 
 
