Santa’s Winter Watercade to Bring Holiday Spirit to Disney Springs

The holiday season will be a little bit different at Walt Disney World this year, but that doesn’t mean there won’t still be plenty of festive cheer to go around. Santa Claus himself will still be visiting guests at Disney Springs via the new Santa’s Winter Watercade.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be soaking in the Florida sun before their big night in Santa’s Winter Watercade at Disney Springs.

The watercade will feature an array of colorfully decorated pontoon boats, with Santa and Mrs. Claus waving to guests as they drift on by.

So, even though guests won’t be able to meet with Santa for a picture this year, he will still be spreading holiday cheer at Disney Springs.

More holiday offerings at Disney Springs:

Guests will discover Christmas around every corner as they come across a collection of elaborately-decorated Disney Christmas trees spread throughout the district.

In the evening, guests visiting areas within Town Center, West Side and The Landing will encounter a magical snowfall, adding an extra touch of wonder to their holiday shopping.

Jock Lindsey will once again be turning his hangar bar into Jock Lindsey’s Holiday Bar

Guests will also be able to partake in a holiday scavenger hunt throughout Disney Springs, with the Christmas Trees around the district providing clues.

Other holiday offerings around Walt Disney World:

Magic Kingdom:

Character cavalcades will take on a special holiday twist, with Christmas friends on festive floats in their holiday finest.

Main Street Philharmonic

When night falls, Cinderella Castle will be transformed with a rotating series of designs including a whimsical Christmas sweater and a regal overlay of red, green and gold ornamentation. This will be in place of the Castle Dream Lights.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios:

Minnie Mouse will be hosting a yuletide gathering for all her friends at Hollywood & Vine starting November 6th. Santa Goofy will be there, along with Minnie and more in their holiday best!

EPCOT:

Starting a bit later in the season, on November 27th, Disney will celebrate highlights from the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays.

Holiday kitchens will return around World Showcase promenade with favorites like American Holiday Table featuring Slow-roasted Turkey with Stuffing Bavaria Holiday Kitchen with dishes like Cheese Fondue in a Bread Bowl

At World ShowPlace returning group, JOYFUL!, will present a journey through R&B, Gospel, contemporary and traditional Christmas and holiday music.

The Voices of Liberty

Disney Resorts:

Disney Resort hotels will also be decked out for the holidays, with their lobbies featuring iconic trees and other festive flourishes. However, to safely maintain social distance guidelines, gingerbread displays will not return to the Resort hotels this year.